LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Steve Landers’ Topgolf ties | Library system awarded Windgate grant | Library employees get cost-of-living raise

Candidate tweets about Topgolf site

Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers Sr. referenced his financial ties to the planned Topgolf location near Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Road in three tweets on Thursday.

"The procurement of Topgolf at Village at Brodie Creek is primarily due to the 2 year efforts of Colliers Arkansas," Landers wrote. "In addition, I'm personally an owner of the selected site and pushed for their use since we acquired the property along I-430."

He added that "my family's investment in the Col[onel] Glenn area has been bringing new businesses to Little Rock for many years and we are pleased it continues to attract big names. Entertainment venues like Topgolf are exactly what Little Rock needs."

Topgolf's selection of the Village at Brodie Creek as the site for the company's planned Little Rock venue was announced on Aug 2.

It will be the Topgolf's second outpost in Arkansas; a Rogers location opened in 2020.

Landers, Greg Henderson and Glen Schwarz have filed to run against Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in November.

After Landers' Twitter posts, Scott retweeted a supporter, Kimberly M. Lee, who criticized Landers' statement. Lee wrote in part that "pro-business growth even benefits the haters!"

$225,000 grant to aid libraries

The Central Arkansas Library System is set to receive another $225,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation to be spent in 2023, the library system's development director announced during a board meeting Thursday.

Eliza Borne said officials were notified Wednesday that the library system's renewal application to the foundation was approved.

Last year, the Windgate Foundation awarded $225,000 to the library system to support the hiring of two digital literacy coaches, plus visual arts programming and community outreach.

Library system lifts worker pay

Employees at the Central Arkansas Library System below the level of senior administrative staff recently received a 1.5% cost-of-living pay increase, according to officials.

Jo Spencer, the library system's director of finance, said in an interview Friday that the increase went into effect for the pay period ending July 23.

In a report prepared for a library system board meeting on Thursday, Executive Director Nate Coulter said that with payroll expenditures under budget, the finance department had recommended employees be given the cost-of-living adjustment "to try to help them a bit with the escalating co sts of consumer products."

Officials made additional adjustments that ranged from 0.5% to 3.5% to address pay-grade compression, Coulter wrote.

Library board members late last year approved a budget for 2022 that raised the minimum wage for system employees to $14 an hour.

Quapaw Quarter sets family social

The Quapaw Quarter Association will host its "City Garden: Beer and Ice Cream Family Social" at Curran Hall in Little Rock from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Tickets purchased in advance at quapaw.com or tix.com are $25 for individuals over 21 and $15 for those under 21. Admission at the door will cost $35 for individuals over 21 and $25 for those under 21.

"This event will feature George Bros. Historic Arkansas Ale from Stone's Throw Brewing to celebrate the German heritage of early Little Rock settlers, and ice cream from Loblolly Creamery," a news release said. "The social will also offer many lawn activities for kids, lemonade, root beer, and popcorn. Luncheria Mexicana Alicia Food Truck will be on site to sell food to attendees as well."

Curran Hall is located at 615 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock.