Local notes including People Helping People at Gotahold Brewing

People Helping People

People Helping People will hold a benefit event at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs. Gotahold Brewing will donate September's "Tips for Transformation" to People Helping People. For the past 30 years, this nonprofit organization has provided prescription medication assistance to Carroll County residents in need.

Performances will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday in September. The lineup will be Skye Pollard and Family Holler on Sept. 1; Rambling Creek on Sept. 8; Mountain Gypsies on Sept. 15; Susan Gaines will hold a yoga demonstration on Sept. 22; and Jason Salgo will give a Tai Chi and Qi Gong demonstration on Sept. 29.

Information: peoplehelping.org or gotahold.beer.