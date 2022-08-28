Making Arkansas a destination

When I left for work this morning it was raining. I drove down my winding driveway past some significant trees and passed the country club with its gorgeous greens and fairways. Then I crossed a small stream, which was brimming with flowing water.

I know that's not remarkable for Arkansas, but it would be in southern California. Climate change has made water in the southwest a valuable commodity. Water is plentiful here, but would we consider the average Arkansas town as a destination that would attract residents from another state because of water?

Maybe we should. After all, for years, people have traveled from one section of the country to another in search of a better place to live.

When the combination of a depression and the Dust Bowl created a huge migration from Oklahoma and Arkansas to California, it was caused by believing the living and working conditions were better there, and by the lack of water.

Now, with severe drought, we may see a reverse migration to the mid-South where water is plentiful. If the southwest of our country continues to suffer water shortages for the next decade due to climate change, the trickle of residents leaving the area may turn into a torrent. That is why I believe Arkansas will benefit from this migration. Put yourself in the shoes of a person who may be ready to retire, or move to a more attractive place with plentiful water. What would you do?

Where water is rationed, the idea of having grass in your yard is unheard of, and outside of a few potted plants, you can forget anything green that requires water. I have played golf in Benghazi, Libya, and there wasn't a blade of grass on the course. The "greens" were oil-stained sand called "browns."

We take our forests for granted and think nothing of scraping off a heavily forested piece of land to build on. Our old "slash and burn" attitude carried over from the early settlement days still prevails in a lot of communities.

Look at photos from the 1940s and '50s, and you will see most downtowns have a totally bare look, the opposite of what you want to see. Greening up a town is one of the easiest and cheapest things you can do, and more is better. Over the past 30 years I have partnered with our city of El Dorado and the Arkansas Forestry Commission to get over 1,000 downtown trees planted, and we had another committee that managed to plant 5,000 crape myrtles.

How much money or effort does it take to plant a tree or fill a planter with flowers? We need to realize folks who may be looking to move from the drought-stricken southwest view flowers, trees, and fountains as positive attractions.

The second part of the migration equation is our overall climate. I previously wrote about what I call a sweet spot across the South, with four distinct seasons. That could be a deciding factor in a person's decision.

Vertis and I traveled to southern California and Arizona a number of times during the 1970s and '80s, and I remember playing tennis at the John Wayne Tennis Center in San Bernardino, Calif. I was a little intimidated when I found out you must wear all white. The Center set up the match, and I could tell my opponent was reluctant to play me. I overheard him gripe about wasting his time. "Arkansas?" he grumbled.

"I'm ranked in California," he announced as we walked to the court. When I beat him 6-2, 6-2, I shook his hand and said, "I'm ranked in Arkansas."

The California and Arizona of that era has changed, and with the congestion and now the drought, it is a different place altogether.

Our state's natural beauty that we see on a daily basis and take for granted is our ace in the hole. The idea that nearly all of our towns and cities are minutes away from hunting, fishing, or hiking on a trail through a beautiful setting is something that potential residents would love.

If our prospective resident is from Los Angeles, the idea of being 15 minutes in light traffic from nearly everywhere is especially good.

When we look at the towns in our state and the entertainment venues available, we can easily point to dozens of nearby restaurants that are top-quality. What we might dismiss as ordinary, prospective residents might think being where on a clear night you can see the stars and not hear the rumble of traffic would be wonderful. Our numerous entertainment venues make living in Arkansas much easier than fighting traffic or standing in line to do almost anything entertaining.

If you lived in the drought-stricken southwest and sweltered under a 105-degree summer heat wave without a rainy end in sight, would you be tempted to move to our lush water-abundant state? Of course you would!

