Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Joseph Allen White, 46, of Sheridan, and Jessica Faith Branch, 27, of White Hall, recorded Aug. 22.

Nichols A. Thompson, 32, and Brittany Celeste Huggins, 35, both of Rison, recorded Aug. 22.

Yul Benard Kearney Jr., 25, and Erma Shuntae Perry, 33, both of Mesquite, Texas, recorded Aug. 19.

Marquirez Gomez Baltazar, 36, and Nikki Nacole Slatton, 30, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 19.

Edlun Gardell Marshall, 31, and Tekeytha Martin, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 23.

Larry R. Randall, 68, and Valerie D. Davis, 57, both of England, recorded Aug. 25.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Antonio Spicer v. Brittany Spicer, granted Aug. 25.

Clarence Thomas v. Ashley Moore, granted Aug. 18.

Sherrice Davis-Robinson v. Michael Robinson, granted Aug. 22.