The following marriage licenses were recorded Aug. 16-22 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 16
Elfego Giovanni Chavez, 26, and Canisha Renea Bennett, 26, both of Fort Smith
James Michael Mott, 40, and Kara Shay Westermann, 38, both of Magazine
Coby Micheal Madison Miner, 30, and Alison Anne Sampson, 33, both of Fort Smith
Ethan Thomas Eddleman, 22, and Melissa Ann Lapaglia, 25, both of Fort Smith
Clayton Micheal Sloan, 24, Pocola, Okla., and Savannah Beth Pinkston, 28, Greenwood
Aug. 17
Thoai Duc Phung, 31, and Thi Kim Oanh Phan, 27, both of Waldron
Nathan Zachari Lee Ulmer, 21, Poteau, Okla., and Jade Madison Rogers, 21, Roland, Okla.
Jonathon David Dale Norman, 19, and Salma Ghazi Ait Baydi, 23, both of Fort Smith
Enrique Garcia Jr., 22, and Natalia Yaressi Garza Mercado, 23, both of Fort Smith
Aug. 18
Tommy Khamsomphou, 21, and Katrina Abigail Smith, 20, both of Van Buren
Michael Alvin Perkins, 40, and Traci Arlene Portillo, 40, both of Fort Smith
Austin Tyler Ubillas, 27, and Jasmine Marie Dawdy, 25, both of Fort Smith
Aug. 19
William Kyle Drake, 30, and Brittany Nichole Black, 33, both of Greenwood
Joespha Lee Beck, 25, and Jennifer Kristin Davis, 24, both of Fort Smith
Giovanni Ramos, 31, and Megan Tatiana Moncada, 28, both of Fort Smith
Christopher Lee Neal, 29, and Paige LeAnn Davis, 26, both of Greenwood
David Bernard Rachinski, 44, Springdale, and Jennifer Christeen Henderson, 38, Pocola, Okla.
Steven Cade Sosebee, 39, Charleston, and Janna Kimberly Erp, 38, Lavaca
Aug. 22
Marco Antonio Vargas, 40, and Karina Bravo-Martinez, 31, both of Fort Smith
Derek A. Thomas, 25, and Sarah Daniellle Harwood, 19, both of Roland, Okla.
Elvis Arnold Sanchez, 33, and Kate Elizabeth Shell, 35, both of Fort Smith
Billy Walter Hamilton Jr., 71, and Deborah Carroll, 68, both of Eufaula, Okla.
Larry Glenn Harris, 54, Red Oak, Okla., and Bydia Elfina Carney, 59, Wilburton, Okla.
John Robert Lindsey III, 50, Shawnee, Okla., and Kalyn Janel Sever, 48, Moore, Okla.