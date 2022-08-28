Maupin: Winning first is a start

Brian Maupin couldn't have asked for a better start to his time as head coach at Maumelle.

Maumelle (1-0) defeated Sylvan Hills 28-27 in overtime Friday night. It was Maupin's first game in charge since taking the position following eight seasons as an assistant at Joe T. Robinson.

The Hornets opened the scoring when running back Jaiden Worsham rushed the final 4 yards of an 85-yard drive to make the score 7-0.

It was a back-and-forth affair as Sylvan Hills (0-1) took a 15-14 lead into halftime. Maumelle scored first in the third quarter to make it 21-15. Sylvan Hills matched with an 80-yard touchdown run by Cleo Penn to open the ensuing drive, but a failed two-point conversion left the score tied 21-21.

Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime.

Maupin said he didn't expect perfection in his first game with the Hornets, but felt the score in regulation reflected his team beating itself more than anything.

"We thought we showed early on that when we execute plays well, we can really put our foot on people's throats and put ourselves in really good positions," Maupin said. "And then when we kind of go rogue and make some mistakes, they can mess it up pretty quick."

The Hornets scored first in overtime, a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Weston Pierce to receiver Amarie Rogers that gave them a 28-21 lead.

Sylvan Hills didn't change its game plan for overtime, handing the ball off to running back Dylan Harris three times to score. But kicker Bryan Gonzalez missed the extra point -- his second miss of the game -- to end it and give Maupin his first win as a head coach.

"You can't draw a nonconference game to go any better," Maupin said. "I think it's one of those games you're really glad to when you're thankful for all of the ebbs and flows of the game because there are so many teachable moments. But then as far as culture and winning, and resolve and fortitude within the kids and within the program, I mean, that's priceless."

Maupin said he hasn't made it easy on his team through spring, summer and fall practices. He said it is games like Friday's where all that work pays off.

"It's the best. It's why Friday nights are great," Maupin said. "I tell the kids all the time, I would much rather be sore, tired and frustrated Monday through Thursday every week and Fridays be an absolute celebration. And that couldn't have played out better this Friday.

"Before the game, my message was, 'Guys, I've been super hard on you from the day I was hired here. I've been hard on you, I have demanded things of you, but tonight, let's let it loose and play ball. Let's play the game in its purest state. Have fun, compete our brains out, be extremely physical and then let's celebrate like crazy when we win this ballgame.' And I really think the kids adopted that and took that on the field with them."

Robinson amassed a 92-18 record with Maupin on staff, winning Class 4A state championships in 2019 and 2021.

Now with Maumelle, Maupin is bringing that winning mentality to a school that has had two winning seasons in its past six.

"You can't win them all if you don't win the first one. And the goal is to win them all and so, for me, it really boils down to being that simple," Maupin said. "I'm focused on winning and winning today, winning tomorrow, trying to win Monday and then try to win on Thursday [against Batesville]."