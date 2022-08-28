Mexican army officer ordered 6 students killed, official says

MEXICO CITY -- Six of the 43 college students "disappeared" in 2014 were alleged to have been kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission said Friday.

Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the revelation directly tying the military to one of Mexico's worst human-rights scandals, and it came with little fanfare as he made a lengthy defense of the commission's report released a week earlier.

Despite declaring the abductions and disappearances a "state crime" this month and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. Jose Rodriguez Perez.

On Friday, Encinas said authorities were closely monitoring the students from the radical teachers' college at Ayotzinapa from the time they left their campus through their abduction by local police in the town of Iguala that night. A soldier who had infiltrated the school was among the abducted students, and Encinas asserted the army did not follow its own protocols and try to rescue him.

"There is also information corroborated with emergency 089 telephone calls where allegedly six of the 43 disappeared students were ... alive for as many as four days after the events and were killed and disappeared on orders of the colonel, allegedly the then Col. Jose Rodriguez Perez," Encinas said.

The defense department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations Friday.

The report concluded with the following: "As can be seen, obvious collusion existed between agents of the Mexican state with the criminal group Guerreros Unidos that tolerated, allowed and participated in events of violence and disappearance of the students, as well as the government's attempt to hide the truth about the events."

Later, in a summary of how the commission's report differed from the original investigation's conclusions, there is mention of a colonel.

"On Sept. 30 'the colonel' mentions that they will take care of cleaning everything up and that they had already taken charge of the six students who had remained alive," the report said.

In a witness statement provided to federal investigators in December 2014, Capt. Jose Martinez Crespo, who was stationed at the post in Iguala, said the base commander for the 27th Infantry Battalion at the time was Col. Jose Rodriguez Perez.

Through a driving rain later Friday, the families of the 43 missing students marched in Mexico City with a couple hundred other people as they have on the 26th of every month for years.

Clemente Rodriguez said the families had not been told that any of the arrest orders announced last week for members of armed forces had been carried out yet.

Authorities also said this month arrest warrants were issued for 20 soldiers and officers, five local officials, 33 local police officers and 11 state police officers as well as 14 gang members.

Neither the army nor prosecutors have said how many of those suspects are in custody. It was also not immediately clear if Rodriguez Perez was among those sought.

Rodriguez said former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam's arrest was a positive step. Prosecutors allege Murillo Karam created a false narrative about what happened to the students to quickly appear to resolve the case.

In a joint statement, the families said the Truth Commission's report still did not satisfactorily answer their most important question.

"Mothers and fathers need indubitable scientific evidence as to the fate of our children," the statement said. "We can't go home with preliminary signs that don't fully clear up where they are and what happened to them."