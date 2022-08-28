Miss Nina was instrumental to Ranger’s success

Onstage during a weigh-in, a professional bass angler blamed boat trouble for his bad day.

The angler was a member of Ranger's pro staff.

Nina Wood met the angler backstage and asked what sort of boat trouble he experienced. His trolling motor malfunctioned, the angler said, and limited his ability to fish his water.

Nina pointedly informed the angler that he had experienced trolling motor trouble, not boat trouble. There is a big difference. The angler did not make that mistake again.

Miss Nina died Monday at age 90 at her home in Flippin. She was, of course, married to Forrest Wood, founder of Ranger Boats, for 69 years. When talking about their longevity in public, Forrest often referred their marriage as "the longest battle in history." Miss Nina always smiled at that joke under a mildly tolerant glare, but it was part of their schtick. They were inseparable in life and in business. Forrest unabashedly credited Nina for the success of what for many years was the world's premier fishing boat brand.

Forrest ran the business and built the brand. He was the company's face. He and his famous profile were so closely identified with the FLW Tour that many people still believe that FLW stood for the Forrest L. Wood Tour. Actually, the initials stood for Fishing League Worldwide, but Wood and the organization never disputed the myth.

Quiet and reserved, Miss Nina was never far from Forrest's side. Among her many duties was handling the company's pro staff. Like a coach, she made sure the anglers represented the company properly and with respect.

The late Cliff Shelby, Ranger's longtime communications director, said that Miss Nina was as tough with her pro staff as Vince Lombardi was with his football players.

After the 2006 Bassmaster Classic at Florida's Lake Tohopekaliga, Mike Iaconelli infamously went berserk after forgetting to turn on his livewell, resulting in dead fish. Swearing and raging, Iaconelli kicked an American flag into the water. He also blamed the controls for the mishap. It was all caught on video and aired continuously.

Ranger promptly fired Iaconelli, who was the most popular bass angler in the world at that time. Cutting ties with Iaconelli at his peak was not an easy decision. Even had Forrest been conciliatory, there was no way Miss Nina was going to let that stand. Neither suffered for it, but Miss Nina had her standards. Disrespecting the flag, disrespecting fishing and disrespecting a Ranger boat disrespected the Wood family. She wouldn't stand for it.

I didn't know Miss Nina well. I had a closer relationship with Forrest through fishing and through covering him during his term on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. We were friendly, but she listened intently, and she had an easy way of getting people to talk. She listened, too. Nothing got past her.

While our relationship was formal, she treated Steve Bowman, my predecessor in this position, almost like a son. The two of them were always very sassy with each other. I hadn't seen that side of her before, and it took me quite aback the first time I witnessed it.

For all their wealth and prestige, the Woods never strayed from their roots. They remained in Flippin their entire lives, working cattle and living the Ozarks life. It would be trite to say that Miss Nina kept Forrest grounded, but that's not true. They were two parts of a whole. They shared the same values. They loved their family. They loved their community. They loved doing things together, including fishing. Forrest more than once told me that Miss Nina was a better angler than he was. Men often say self-deprecating things like that to appear humble, but in their case it was probably true.

Miss Nina was highly respected in the fishing and boating industries. She was inducted into the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame in 2015. She and Forrest were enshrined together in the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.

Miss Nina was also an all-state basketball player for Flippin High School. According to her obituary, she picked cotton and dug mussels from the White River to help make ends meet when she and Forrest were newlyweds.

In family and business, she was the glue that held it all together.