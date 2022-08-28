• Kevin Hart has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he's aiming for people's stomachs. The prolific actor-comedian opened a plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House last week in Los Angeles. He wants the venture to attract regular plant-based eaters along with those who haven't yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating. "Our business is in the business of feeling good. That's what Kevin Hart is about," he said as the restaurant got off to a strong start with long lines of customers. Sitting alongside his wife, Eniko Hart, the actor scarfed down a plant-based crispy chick'n sandwich, chick'n nuggets and tots. The menu also features burgers, salads, fries, iced teas and a limeade, and milkshakes are made from an oat-and-soy blend. "I say this all the time: 'Live, love, laugh,'" Hart said. "Here, we say, 'Eat your hart out.' People have a curiosity about plant-based food. It's something I eat. It's really good. When you look at other restaurants, Hart House is just as good and maybe even better in some respects." Hart wanted to create a healthy space in the fast-food spectrum that's affordable. There are several other plant-based, fast-food options in Los Angeles, but Hart House's approach is to serve quality food with sandwiches and burgers within the $5-$7 price range -- less than competitors. "It's a major priority for us," Hart said. "We want to make an environment where people feel good." He wants to open six more restaurants this year, with two now under construction. "We're being open-minded," he said. "This is a new generation and new way of thinking when it comes to food consumption. This is the beginning stages for us. We will continue to get better over time." It was a busy week for Hart, whose latest film, "Me Time" with Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall, was released Friday on Netflix.

• Deepa Fernandes, most recently immigration correspondent and senior newsroom adviser on race and equity issues at the San Francisco Chronicle, is becoming the third host of NPR's midday news program, "Here & Now," the public radio outlet announced last week. She'll join hosts Robin Young and Scott Tong on Oct. 10. Fernandes has extensive public radio experience and has worked in Mexico, Cuba, Ecuador and other countries in Latin America and Asia. "Here & Now" is a co-production with NPR's Boston affiliate, WBUR. NPR received some attention a year ago over an exodus of minority hosts, and it noted that in the past year or so, Leila Fadel, Ayesha Rascoe, Juana Summers and A Martinez have all been elevated to more prominent roles hosting news programs.

A double burg’r, crispy tots, crispy chick’n nuggets, french fries, Hart House signature dippin sauces are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating. (AP Photo/Jonathan Landrum Jr.)

