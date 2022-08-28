No. 8 Washington avenges loss to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas volleyball team claimed the opening set Saturday afternoon against No. 8 Washington, after defeating the Huskies on Friday.

But the Razorbacks couldn’t find an answer the rest of the match in a 25-27, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 loss at Barn-hill Arena.

Arkansas (1-1) led 20-18 in the third set, but Washington finished on a 7-2 run and then controlled most of the fourth to close out the match.

Arkansas Coach Jason Watson said the Huskies (1-1) were better from the service line on Saturday.

“I don’t think we were as clean,” Watson said. “I think the script kind of got flipped a little bit. I thought we were incredibly good from the service line [on Friday]. And I thought they came in and really got after us with some serving. I thought we absorbed it pretty well in set one. It got away from us in set two. … We still had some chances tonight even though we weren’t at our best.

“So that’s fairly encouraging actually. No one in our program is happy that we lost, but what we do now have is that significant win.”

The Razorbacks were criticized for not having a significant win a year ago and ultimately left out of the NCAA Tournament despite winning 20 matches. Despite losing Saturday, Arkansas can walk away from the weekend with a win over a ranked opponent and that’s a positive, Watson said.

“We were good enough to go to the tournament, but that was the one thing they could say we didn’t have. So now we have that,” Watson said.

It was Arkansas’ highest ranked wins since it defeated No. 5 Florida in 2007 and its first top-10 win since 2015.

The Huskies out-hit Arkansas .351-.234 led by a match-high 22 kills from senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman, a 6-2 third team All American selection by the American Volleyball Coaches Association a year ago. The Razorbacks hit a collective .352 on Friday by comparison.

Madi Endsley added 17 kills and hit a red-hot .500 with just two errors in 30 swings. Taylor Head led Arkansas with a double-double on 16 kills and 15 digs. She hit .484 with just one error in 31 attacks. Jill Gillen added 12 kills, but hit just .089 with eight errors in 45 swings. Maggie Cartwright chipped in 11 kills off the right side.

Washington Coach Keegan Cook said his team did “almost everything” better than a night earlier.

“We’re trying to decide the team we want to be,” Cook said. “We’ve got some y0uth that’s developing and you have to decide what you’re identity is going to be as a team and I thought we found it with our serving and receiving and our outside hitting. Kind of last night the big chunks of the game those things were missing.”

Arkansas travels to Fort Collins, Colo., to face Colorado State on Thursday, Alabama State on Friday and Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. The Razorbacks return home in two weeks to host the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Florida International and Colorado beginning Friday, Sept. 9.



