GOLF

Lingmerth's lead at two

Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth saw his six-shot advantage after two rounds dwindle to two strokes Saturday afternoon in the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Tournament. Lingmerth shot an even-par 71 at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, and is standing at 14-under 199 heading into today's final round. Three golfers -- Nick Hardy, Paul Haley II and Zecheng Dou -- are two shots back. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 74 on Saturday and is at 3-under 210.

Rookies out in front

Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leaderboard Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women's Open. Choi matched second-round leader An at 16-under 197 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. In July in Michigan, An and Choi teamed to finish sixth in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. An had a 68. First-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa was a stroke back after a 67. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 74 on Saturday and is at 4-under 209 overall.

Two share Senior lead

Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the U.S. Senior Women's Open in Kettering, Ohio. Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, is fighting a sore right Achilles. The long-hitter eagled the par-5 16th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. She matched Alfredsson at 4-under 215 on NCR Country Club's South Course.

Dunlap surges late

Scott Dunlap birdied five of the final six holes for a 9-under 63 and the second-round lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. The 49-year-old Dunlap had nine birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 11-under 133 at Warwick Hills. He won his lone senior title in the 2014 Boeing Classic. Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington and Brett Quigley were a stroke back. Stricker shot 64, Harrington 66 and Quigley 68. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 70 on Saturday and is at 6-under 138. Little Rock's Glen Day also shot a 70 and is at 3-under 141. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) had a 70 to place him at 1-under 143.

BASEBALL

Yanks' reliever heads to IL

New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday after getting an infection in his leg from a recent tattoo. Manager Aaron Boone said before his team's game against the Oakland Athletics that Chapman felt irritation in the leg on Thursday after getting the tattoo earlier in the week. The seven-time All-Star stayed back at the team hotel Friday and Saturday receiving antibiotics and getting treatment. Chapman hasn't pitched since Aug. 19 when he allowed one run in one-third of an inning against Toronto. Boone said Chapman had been available to pitch until Thursday when the leg started bothering him just before the start of the series opener against the A's. The move is retroactive to Aug. 24.

TENNIS

Two in a row for Samsonova

Liudmila Samsonova of Russia won her second consecutive WTA Tour title, beating seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match at Tennis in The Land on Saturday. Samsonova, ranked No. 45 in the world, did not lose a set in five matches at the U.S. Open tuneup in Cleveland. She claimed the Citi Open crown in Washington three weeks ago and heads to New York with a career-best, 10-match winning streak. No. 36 Sasnovich was seeking her initial WTA championship, but never held the lead in the 72-minute final on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Samsonova broke her in all four service games in the opening set.

French lefty earns a first

Adrian Mannarino beat Laslo Djere 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Saturday to become the first Frenchman to win the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open. After beating four consecutive seeded players to reach the finals, the 34-year-old Mannarino downed the unseeded Djere to become the oldest player to win the tournament, which was hosted at Wake Forest University. He became the second left-hander to win the title after Jurgen Melzer, the 2013 champion, and the fourth lefty to win on the ATP Tour this season.

MOTOR SPORTS

Cup Series postponed

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for today. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 9 a.m. (Central). It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon. Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr.

Clements first in Xfinity

Jeremy Clements won a crash-filled Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway early Saturday for his second career victory and first since 2017. No. 2 came in race No. 421 for the 37-year-old driver/team owner. "I'm speechless, man," Clements said near the start-finish line. "I don't even know what to say." Timmy Hill finished second, followed by series points leader AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Brown and Sage Karam.