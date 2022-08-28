100 years ago

Aug. 28, 1922

CAMDEN -- D. W. Green has purchased four acres at the old ferry on the Ouachita river just below East Washington street. The property contains an excellent bathing beach, and Mr. Green probably will convert the property into a resort.

50 years ago

Aug. 28, 1972

• Illegal chain letters involving money have increased recently in the area, according to Little Rock Postmaster Roy L. Sharpe. A typical letter being circulated instructs the person carrying out the chain to hand deliver the letter, but to mail a check to the name at the top of the list, Sharpe said. It promises $10,000 to everyone in about two weeks if no one breaks the chain. The mailing of the check or money order violates the law, the postmaster said, since consideration, chance and prize are elements of the chain letter. The scheme is a lottery and clearly illegal, he said.

25 years ago

Aug. 28, 1997

GURDON -- Aside from a similarity in names, the International Concatenated Order of the Hoo-Hoo has no direct ties to the Hoo-Hoo Theater, which sits abandoned along First Street across from the railroad tracks downtown. Local historian Helen Tarpley said the building was built by Fred Wright and opened as a theater in the 1920s. She said it was sold in the late 1930s to K. Lee Williams, a De Queen theater chain operator, who gave the building its current name. She said Williams wanted to recognize the organization that had set up its international headquarters in Gurdon and contributed so much to the community. ... The International Concatenated Order of the Hoo-Hoo was founded in 1892 by six men whose train was stranded in town. They each had ties to the timber industry and wanted to promote good will among timbermen. After consuming what later became known as an official Hoo-Hoo breakfast of fried chicken and corn pone, they came up with the idea of creating a fraternal organization, according to the order's centennial history. They chose to call their president the Snark of the Universe and came up with equally strange names for other officers, such as Bojum, Scrivenoter and Acanoper, the publication reported. ... However flippant the group may have been with its titles and the organization's name, which is slang among timbermen for anything strange or unusual, its charter members were equally serious about seeing their project get off the ground. By the turn of the century, the group had more than 12,000 members. Today, it is the oldest industrial fraternal organization in the world, with 5,000 members in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia, according to Executive Secretary Beth Thomas.

10 years ago

Aug. 28, 2012

• Grassy gardens, filtration systems featuring water cascading over rocks, or wrought-iron fencing around plush succulents and cacti matched to Little Rock's climate are all under consideration for the future greening of Little Rock's once bustling Main Street. Little Rock officials held a public hearing Monday to take suggestions from the public on how to spend a $900,000 grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency through the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. The money will fund a pilot study on creating environmentally friendly water quality management designs for a four-block stretch of Main Street. About 15 residents showed up at the hearing to fill out comment cards. ... The city was one of 38 capital cities across the country that applied for the Greening America's Capitals program, and one of five that received funding in the first round of the program.