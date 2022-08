Pickles and Pumpkin are the stars of the rescue! They are the sweetest, most fun, loving and entertaining kittens around. They are extremely bonded. They promise to fill your household with endless joy, laughter and smiles. The boys are very social and love children very much! They are 6 months old.

Pickles and Pumpkin and friends can be adopted through Community Cats. More information is available at communitycatsglobal@gmail.com and www.communitycatsglobal.org/adoptables.