Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded August 1-5.

Pleasant Woods LR, LLC., to Mustang Road, LLP., 11800 Pleasant Ridge Road, Little Rock. Units 2A1, 2A2, 2B1, 2B2, 2C1, 2C2, 2C3, 2D1, 2D2, 2D3, 2E1, 2E2, 2E3, 2F1, 2F2, 2F3, 2G1, 2G2, 2H1, 2H2, 2I1, 2I2, 3A1, 3A2, 3B1, 3B2, 3C1, 3C2, 3D1, 3D2, 4A1, 4A2, 4V1, 4B2, 4C1 & 4C2 (See Document For 100+ Other Units), Pleasant Woods HPR, $23,400,000.

Hillcrest Properties, Inc., to Moon Distributors, Inc., L1, Kavanaugh Place No.2 Replat-Pulaski Heights, $2,950,000.

Colonel Bowman, LLC., to Crain Investments, LP, L1A, I-430 Colonel Glenn Commercial, $2,369,047.

Danny Thomas Properties V, LP., to BHWLR Parkwood Center, LLC., 6801 West 12th St., Little Rock. Ls1-3, Robert's Replat-West 12th Street/Kennilworth, $2,286,000.

Michael R. Smith, Jr.; The Patricia P. Smith Trust to Thomas R. Wallace; The Thomas R. Wallace And Anne S. Wallace Living Revocable Trust, L5, Longfellow Circle, $1,800,000.

Gypsy Properties, LLC., to Phoenix Ark MHC, LLC; Paradise Village Ark. MHC, LLC., Pt NW SE 17-3N-10W, $1,300,000.

The Countertop Store, Inc., to Singh Countertop, Inc,. 14844 Ingram Road, North Little Rock. L2, Panther Mountain Commercial, $1,100,000.

Edward D. Perry; Edward D. Perry Revocable Trust to Stephen E. Paulus; Mary Catherine Paulus, 24 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L13 B93, Chenal Valley, $1,100,000.

BLCK Enterprises, LLC., to Ahmad Radi Abdelhadi Tarawneh, 95 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L46 B136, Chenal Valley, $795,000.

Tandem Investments, LLC; Jacob Scott Welchans; Rose K. Welchand to Los Panas, Ltd L10 B10, Greenlea; Pt Blks 239 & 210-211, Prothro Replat; Ls7-8 B7, Jansen; L12 B6, Meadow Park; Pt Blks 9-10, John L. Atkins School; L7 B9, Greenlea Section 2; Ls3 & 25, Park Place; L10 B4, Union Heights, $769,400.

Casa Technology Ventures Inc. LLC., to RC1 AK, LLC, 1220 W. 11th St., North Little Rock. L6 B2, Giles; Ls8-9 B1 & L10 B19, Lasker; Ls10 & 8 B4, CR Schaer; L1, Plainview; L6 B3, Vestal, $767,000.

Abba's Trust, LLC., to 10311 W. Markham, LLC., 10311 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls3-4 B1, Arkansas Heights, $750,000.

City Of Little Rock to Synthesia Technology, Inc., Pt SE NW 22-1N-11W, $724,995.

James A. Washburn; Nini J. Washburn to John Wayne Goodwin, Jr.; Tiffany Vo Goodwin, 71 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock. L2 B38, Chenal Valley, $720,000.

John E. Johnson; Karmon M. Johnson to Arafat Shabbir; Tabinda Shafiq, 18 Flatrock Point, Little Rock. L45 B18, Woodlands Edge, $685,000.

Brian S. Stallworth; Tracy B. Stalworth to Donna Petersen; Arthur Lang, 31 Rosans Court, Little Rock. L116 B72, Chenal Valley, $645,000.

Edward K.S. Mrachek; Becky L. Mrachek to Timothy John Roth; Anne Robinson Roth; The Roth Trust, L1 B106, Chenal Valley, $639,000.

Michael S. Haus; Robert Cheek; Cheek William A. Share #2 Trust to James Powell Cheek; Emily Kymer Cheei, 4 Coffee Pot Lane, Little Rock. L113, Riverside, $620,000.

Brad H. Wooley; Rita P. Wooley; Brad H. Wooley And Rita P. Wooley Living Trust to Bradley Wilson Wooley, 7513 Beck Road, Little Rock. Pt W/2 8-2N-13W, $600,000.

Jamie Glancy Bizzell; John Robert Bizzell to Thomas Joe Small; Elizabeth Smith Small; Thomas And Elizabeth Small Living Trust, L3 B32, Park View, $595,000.

Jason S. Ahrens; Elisabeth Krueger Ahrens to Anthony D. Davis; Hillary A. Davis, 91 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L4 B77, Chenal Valley, $550,000.

Morrill Harriman; Susan B. Harriman to James Warren Gentry, Jr., 3 Bella View Drive, Little Rock. L40, Hickory Grove, $549,500 .

Jackey Dale Foster; Shea Foster to Aaron Taylor Padgett; Gina Christine Padgett, 26600 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NE NE 36-2N-15W, $535,000.

Elizabeth Barnes; Robert Barnes to Deborah Finch; Danny Finch, Unit 607, River Market Tower HPR, $529,000.

Anthony Todd Sevier; Miranda Katrice Ray Sevier to Bradley Gentry; Jamie Gentry, 16 Crestview Court, Maumelle. L58 B2, Majestic Pointe, $525,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Brayden Anthony Fountain, 406 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L11 B4, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $518,182.

Jeremy M. Hogatt; Heidi A. Hoggatt to Deysi Santos; Jose A. Santos, 3 Mountain Lane, Maumelle. L21, Palisades Heights Single-Family Detached, $500,000.

Jeffrey A. Lelis; Alicia Anne Paladino to Franco Ojong Abgorsangaya, 2 Chenay Drive, Little Rock. L60 B61, Chenal Valley, $495,000.

Ricky Harrell; Amanda Harrell to Perkins Properties, LLC., 6004 Driskill Drive, Cabot. Pt SW NW 23-4N-11W, $485,000.

Staging By Annie, LLC., to Byron J. Walkerm 1020 & 1026 N. Palm St., Little Rock. Ls3-4 B7, Hillcrest, $480,000.

Rebecca M. Engstrom; Stephen C. Engstrom (dec'd) to Frotz, LLC., L47, Prospect Terrace, $465,000.

Ted Clowers; Sally Clowers to Muhammad Ressam Nazir; Anna Sheikh, 19 Hoggards Ridge, Little Rock. L9 B16, Woodlands Edge, $460,000.

Kevin Bielamowicz; Jessica Bielamowicz to Wesley Rhodes; Claire Rhodes, 17 Honey Bear Court, Little Rock. L50, Longlea X Phase II, $450,000.

James C. Martin; Michele L. Martin to Ife F. Caldwell, 9016 Wetherbee Circle, Sherwood. L74, Miller's Crossing Phase 2, $449,900.

Opal Investments, LLC., to Amanda Nipper; Stephan Lindall Nipper, Jr., 14905 Lamplight Way, Little Rock. L10 B4, The Villages Of Wellington, $445,000.

Bradley N. Gentry; Jamie Gentry; Gentry Revocable Trust to Dustin Hartung; Sarah Dillion, 3 Hidden Valley Cove, Maumelle. L10 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $440,000.

Murillo Investments, LLC., to Kimbra D. Butlerm 9224 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L3 B11, Creekside, $439,900.

Richard A. Lewis; Deborah L. Lewis to Santiago D. Gonzales; Kimberlee J. Gonzales, 9949 Hickory Heights Loop, Sherwood. L108, Miller Heights Phase III, $429,000.

Jammy Eaton; Rachel Eaton to Van V. VanNoy; Laurie F. VanNoy, 111 River Valley Loop, Maumelle. L6 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $419,000.

James S. Ray; Deanna M. Ray to James Fink; Lisa Fink, 25 Clancy Court, Little Rock. L5R, Stonecreek Phase I, $419,000 .

Jana Chiolino; Joel Chiolino to HPA III Acquisitions 1, LLC., L410, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $417,100.

Roger Lacy; Diana Gail Lacy to Ault Investment Properties, Inc., 5700 & 5704 Sorenson St., North Little Rock. Ls1-2, Sorenson Cove, $410,000.

Cody Brumley; Breanna Brumley to Sarah Bone, 3125 Montrose Drive, Little Rock. L39, Longlea, $405,000.

Erin Argo to Daniel Stephen Hunt; Megan Marie Hunt, 1704 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L4 B22, Mountain Park, $399,900.

Linda L. Grat; Estate Of Donald E. Reaves (dec'd) to David Spencer; James Baxter, Pt SW NW 8-2N-14W, $385,000.

Gloria Gaye Gibson to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC., 5721 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L139, Forest Heights Place, $380,000.

Tobacco Superstores, Inc., to The Cigarette Store, LLC., Tract 4, Wild Root Liquor Store-Cook Mountain Village Center, $379,000.

Adam Edward Sauer; Kristin Nicole Sauer to Richard Pate Long; Laurence Malempre Long L28 B6, Woodlands Edge, $377,000.

Roy L. Dellinger Construction, Inc., to Bennie Joe Manning, Jr.; Gloria Andal Manning, L6 B14, Creekside, $375,000.

Jerri Jackson Terry to Luna Agri Investments Corp., L17, Carriage Creek Phase II, $371,000.

Robert O. Williams; Judith L. Williams to Gagandeep Sial; Karishma Virani, 115 Valley Ranch Way, Little Rock. L7 B2, Valley Ranch, $365,000.

Steven Adam Combs; Cory D. Combs to John Tyler Post, 12500 Meyer Road, Mabelvale. Pt SE NE 16-1S-13W, $361,660.

Jeffrey T. Molleston; Jennifer L. Molleston to Barton Lusk; Rebecca Leigh Lusk; Lusk Family Revocable Trust, 11206 Cocono Valley Drive, Little Rock. L34 B28, Pleasant Valley, $350,000.

Windy Point, LLC., to Robert Dale Rayford, Jr.; Shantay L. Rayford, 105 S. Battery St., Little Rock. L11 B5, Union Depot, $350,000.

K. L. Akana; Akana Living Trust to Mose Morrelle Sayles, 106 La Marche Place, Little Rock. L16E, LaMarche Place Villas Replat, $350,000.

William H. Mergenschroer; Bette H. Mergenschroer to Richard A. Lewis; Deborah L. Lewis, 8800 Yellow Oak Drive, Jacksonville. L30, Silver Oaks, $348,000.

Julie D. Byars; Julie D. Byars Revocable Trust to Patricia Marie Burns, 1811 Pickering Lane, Little Rock. L18, Oakhill 1st, $340,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Gregg Curtis; Julie Curtis, Pt NW NW 22-2N-15W, $329,800.

Butch A. Stewart; Jinger T. Stewart to Marguerite Caracciolo; Ricky Caracciolo, 1233 Commons Drive, Jacksonville. L13, Jamestown, $325,000.

Oliver B. Elders; Oliver B. Elders, Jr.; M. Jocelyn Elders to Forward Properties, LLC., 3405 Lamar St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 &11-12 B9 & Ls7-9 B6, CO Kimball & Bodeman, $325,000.

Scott Jez; Charles Jez to Dorothy A. Arrington, 3401 Village East Drive, North Little Rock. L2, Village East, $310,000.

Jim Robert Montgomery; Nancy Ann Montgomery; The Montgomery Living Trust to Timothy Swenor; Kathleen Swenor, 4505 Dawson Drive, North Little Rock. L16 B4, Lakewood Northeast, $305,000.

G. Person Callahan to Samuel Shepherd, 12 Colleen Court, Little Rock. L73, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $300,000.

Ife F. Caldwell to Ervin Walker; Shirley Walker, 501 Harris Road, Jacksonville. L4, Maple Wood, $293,500.

Michael Dane Insen; Ibsen Family Revocable Living Trust to Renee Mihalko-Corbitt; Jeffrey F. Corbitt, 2400 Justin Matthews Drive, North Little Rock. L18 B52, Lakewood, $292,745.

Christopher M. Key; Heather Marie Cronkhite-Key to Alan Cha, 47 Ozark Drive, Maumelle. L283, Edgewater Phase II, $289,900.

James E. Mitchell; Molly C. Mitchell to Travis Alexander, 206 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock. Ls2-3 B6, Midland Hills, $289,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Georgia Ann Ware; Jerry Lee Ware, L11 B3, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $285,420.

Everett O. Martindale, Jr.; The Everett O. Martindale, Jr. Revocable Family Trust to Hai Huy Phan, 902 W. Second St., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B276, Original City Of Little Rock, $285,000.

Evans Benton; The Evans Benton Revocable Trust to Larry Holland; Sandra M. Holland, L24 B9, Pleasant Valley, $285,000.

David White; Julie Lynn White to Detrick Mullins; Marquita Mullins, 513 Harris Road, Jacksonville. L1, Maple Wood, $281,000.

Dustin B. Ivey; Dixie L. Ivey to Kayla Mitchell, 87 Stoneledge Drive, Maumelle. L51, Stoneledge Phase II, $280,000.

Frances A. Cheatham; Gary Cheatham (dec'd) to Tanisha Latea Davis; George Eddie Davis, 10407 Mona Lane, Little Rock. Pt SE SE 2-1S-12W, $280,000.

George C. Jett; Judy A. Jett; The George And Judy Jett Joint Revocable Trust to Cynthia Charleston, 7817 Austin Gardens Court, Sherwood. L42, Austin Gardens, $277,500.

Amanda E. F. Saar; Michael Sarr (dec'd) to Khoa T. Nguyen; Fisher H. Lam, 14316 Taylor Loop Road, Little Rock. L6, Westchester Phase I, $275,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Bette Holmes; Bette Holmes Revocable Trust L10 B3, Parkside At Wildwood, $275,000.

Alexander Lee Barrett to Shannon Lausch, 5305 B St., Little Rock. L8 B14, Pfeifer, $271,000.

Marie Kai-Shing Hewett to Brian Hardin; Sarah A. King, 7111 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock. L99, Shannon Hills East, $263,000.

Sustainable Properties, LLC., to Karen Jean Davis-Haynes; James Robert Haynes, III, 6901 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock. L87, Shannon Hills East, $262,500.

David K. Adams; Michael C. Adams; Estate Of Robbye N. Adams (dec'd) to Roberta Lee Stoddard, L15 B27, Lakewood, $260,700.

John F. Linder; Dana Lynn Reamey; Dana Lynn Lindner to Derek Bailey; Caitlin Bailey, 5721 W. Roderweis Road, Cabot. Pt SW 15 & Pt N/2 NW 22-4N-11W, $260,500.

Gerald Wayne Jones, II, to Jacob Robert Menke; Hailey E. Menke, 32 Old Forge Court, Little Rock. L316, Ludington Heights, $255,000.

Pops Props, LLC., to David Townley; Jessica Townley, 71 Kingspark Road, Little Rock. L289, Colony West 3rd, $255,000.

Kimberly Bennett; Kimberly Burnett to Eric D. Sampson; Marquita S. Sampson, 3700 Fox Hill Road, North Little Rock. L19 B68, Lakewood, $250,000.

Marcia Erbland to Roy Edward Cooper, III; Haley Maree Cooper, 6923 Hillwood Road, Little Rock. L168, Kingwood Place, $250,000.

Anthony G. McGhee; Laura T. McGhee to Meredith Lee Halle; Alexander Halle, 1605 War Eagle Drive, North Little Rock. L15A B49, Indian Hills, $249,900.

Christopher J. Roberson; Kristin E. Robertson to Joseph Joshua; Korryna Joshua, 12 Oakbrooke Drive, Sherwood. L8 B7, Oakbrooke, $249,000.

Shirley Dampeer Worsham to Melvin R. Walton, 1013 Parham Drive, Jacksonville. L23, Jaxon Terrace Phase 11, $246,000.

Ariu, Development, LLC., o MP2 Enterprises, LLC., 922 S. Park St., Little Rock. L9E, Cottages On Park II Replat-Capitol Hill Extension, $245,000.

Anthony L. Birk; Jacob H. Treat to John H. Aldana, Jr.; Dawn Aldana, 4607 Willow Springs Road, Little Rock. Pt SE NE 19-1N-12W, $245,000.

Christopher M. Hahn; Laci Hahn to Ismail Guzel, 206 Congressional Circle, Little Rock. L160, Kenwood Estates Phase 3, $245,000.

Hickorynut Court #2200 Trust; Jonathan Summers to Houston Franklin; Olivia Franklin, 2200 Hickorynut Court, Little Rock. L26 B2, Sandpiper West, $244,000.

Stacey Lynn Young Bullington; James Munro Young Revocable Trust to Phyllis L. Carter, 206 Taylor Park Drive, Little Rock. L17 B3, Taylor Park, $240,000.

G. Douglas Barton to Stephanie Thomas, 54 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L230, North Pointe, $235,000.

Jonathan S. Digby; Courtney Digby; Cortney Richter to Kyle E. Peterson; Candace K. Peterson, 11908 Brook Forest Drive, Little Rock. L99, Sandpiper Creek, $235,000.

Jean Morrow Moffett to Tanner Nichols; Sarah Nichols, L105, Spring Valley Manor Section E, $235,000.

Shanie S. Pruitt to Karain Atha; Jordan Lee Atha, 5205 Rainer Drive, Jacksonville. L13, Jaxon Terrace Phase 11, $235,000.

David Fernandez; Terra Fernandez to Kerry Ann Greer; William Christopher Greer, 3709 Centerbrook Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B1, Lakewood Valley, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Cordell Adams, 8613 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L7, White Oak Crossing, $232,140.

Jacob H. Campbell to Colton Fortner; Alma Ramirez Gervacio, 908 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville. L29, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $232,000.

Peter R. Beutler; Susanne Beutler to Michael C. Blakely; Nancy L. Brady, L29, Northlake Phase I, $230,000.

RLA Investments, LLC., to Mid South Homebuyers, GP, L11 B4, Cassinelli, $229,360.

Michael Brian Tart to Tanner Capital Holdings, LLC., 3107 N. Pine St., North Little Rock. Ls13-14 B21, Park Hill NLR, $227,000.

John David Thompson to Cloyd Michael, 22315 Dixie Road, Little Rock. Pt SE NE 20-2N-14W, $225,000.

Bobbie Roark; Morgan Ray Roark to Clark Ladisky; Candace Ladisky; Stacy Ladisky, 1404 Silver Creek Drive, Sherwood. L143A, Silver Creek Phase IV-A, $225,000.

Wayne A. Thomas; Candace E. Thomas to James Kirk Wallace; Leigh Ann Wallace, Pt SW NE 23-1N-14W, $225,000.

Nila J. Hendricks; Greta D. Gay; Nila J. Hendricks Revocable Trust to James H. Smith, Apt. 103, Andover Square HPR, $225,000.

John B. Pollett; Carolyn J. Pollett to William Cody Cormier; Alana Cormier, 327 Alanbrook Ave., Sherwood. L16 B11, Country Club Park, $224,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to ESA Homes, Inc., L5, White Oak Crossing, $222,450.

Adam Asberry; Jihee L. Asberry to Jasmine Mack, 43 Villa Vista Loop, Little Rock. L20, Villa Vista Neighborhood, $220,000.

Christopher Chad Ramsey to Matthew Fleckenstein, 10908 Chestnut Drive, Sherwood. L2, Chestnut Ridge, $219,000.

Holly Elliott to Sabra Snyder, 6310 H St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B14, Pleasant Hill, $218,000.

Daniel Insiurriaga; Josie Marie Insurriaga to Rache Barringer; Justin Barringer, 712 Mellon St., Little Rock. Ls3-4 B22, Success, $217,500.

Richard Alan Manson to Paula A. Hartsell; Cole HP Hartsell, 6800 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village. L113, Cammack Woods, $215,000.

Lajuana R. Sanders to Victor Lamarr Flowers, 13808 Broadstone Cove, North Little Rock. L32 B5, Stone Links, $211,000.

Allen Phillips, III; Tera Cheri Phillips to Markeisha Lyndracia Harmon; Domonique D. Jones, 215 Burnside Drive, Little Rock. L16, Brucewood, $210,000.

Miller Investment Group, LLC., to Thomas F. Shock; Thomas F. Shock Trust, Unit 1004, River Market Tower HPR, $208,000.

Brooke Watson to Joe Selz; Yanyan Selz, L37 B3, Cherry Creek, $205,936.

LVP, LLC., to Toby Lawrence Lane, 63 Warwick Road, Little Rock. L16 B2, Breckenridge 1st, $205,000.

Dustin Wayne McDonald to Daniela A. Cooper, 59 Ophelia Drive, Maumelle. L29, Edgepark, $203,000.

Jason Davenport; Abby Davenport to Ryan Daniel Guyer; Victoria Elizabeth Guyer, 1808 Osage Drive, North Little Rock. L7 B26, Indian Hills, $200,000.

Jamie L. Elliotte to Lyle Creek, LLC., L4 B8, Park Hill NLR, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Matthew A. Quinn; Ashley M. Quinn 1805 Peony St., North Little Rock. L551, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $197,000.

Thomas G. Haskins; Pamela Haskins to Maricela Valdes; Alberto Silva, 8514 Stanton Road, Little Rock. Tract 34, Gloeckler's Acres, $197,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to D'Angelo Hampton; Tavarshia Deshae Hampton 1817 Peony St., North Little Rock. L554, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $196,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Ashley Lee; Micah Lee, 10504 Darla Lane, North Little Rock. L54, White Oak Crossing, $195,000.

Karin Stevenson to Helen Marie Dorris, 16 Red Oak Place, Maumelle. L16, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $191,000.

Carlos G. Flores; Norma Flores to Eric Gravely, 190 Kelso Road, Sherwood. L102, The Meadows, $190,000.

Paul M. White; Jennifer J. White (dec'd) to Michael Dale Huckabee; Janet McCain Huckabee; Angus B. Wiles Trust, L8, Somersett Estates, $190,000.

Sarah Farrell; Adam Farrell to Darla K. Horton, 3 Greenview Court, Sherwood. L9 B7, Country Club Park, $190,000.

Nathan R. Cash to Matthew Christian Thomas, 1805 Saratoga Drive, North Little Rock. L18 B30, Indian Hills, $189,900.

Michelle Blair; Stanley Blair, Jr., to Deonte Trammel Fisher; Marjorie Hazel Fisher, 1629 Yarrow Drive, North Little Rock. L381, Faulkner Crossing Phase 8, $188,000.

Andrew Davis to Luann Hollingsworth; Thomas L. Hollingsworth, 3306 Southern Cove, Cabot. Ls17-18, Westbrook, $187,000.

Ronald Jeremy Pressgrove; Heather R. Pressgrove to Shawanda Burton; Wanda McMorris, 42 Broadmoor Drive, Little Rock. Ls190-191, Broadmoor, $186,000.

Alicia R. Calderon-Parks; Alicia Parks to Linda F. McCullough, 16 Glenbrook Place, Sherwood. L8, North Hills Manor Phase I, $185,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Aniruddha Borad, 3303 Holt St., Little Rock. L8 B214, John Barrow, $185,000.

Nicolae Stan to Jason Beck; Sarah Beck, 109 Monarch Drive, Maumelle. L36, Kingspark, $180,000.

Carla Marie Bourke to Glenn Edward Kelley; Roy Elizabeth Kelley, 4200 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L65 B203, Park Hill NLR, $179,000.

Victoria Sykes to Danielle Smith, 12924 Bell Flower Drive, North Little Rock. L255, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $176,000.

David Pearlstein to JTJ Holdings, LLC., 300 Keightley Drive, Little Rock. Ls15-16 B3, Bellevue, $175,000.

Keri Richmond; Keri Rae Adkins to Chenx Li, L26 B5, Cedar Ridge, $175,000.

Kristy D. Spann; Michael L. Spann to Shawn Matthew Russell; Tierney Russell; Russell Living Trust, L23A B1, Waterview Estates Phase IIIB, $175,000.

Destiny Fenger Chau; Eric Yun Zhang to Shannon Briese, 515 E. Capitol Ave., Unit 105, Little Rock. Unit 105, Rainwater Flats HPR, $175,000.

Nathan Lamse to Irene Durham; Brenda Durham, 106 Lexington Court, Jacksonville. L171, Stonewall Phase II, $174,000.

James Blake Holloway; Cailee Holloway to Theresa K. Fitzgerald, 21 Shoshoni Drive, Sherwood. L173, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No.2, $174,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Clarence Cropper; Catherine Cropper; Clarence And Catherine Cropper Revocable Trust, L13 B83, Chenal Valley- The Arbors, $170,000.

Rural Retreat P. S. 2, to Sharon Kay Jackson, L9, Reservoir Heights No.2, $170,000.

Tiffaney Lewis; Zavier Lewis to Joy Nash, 9306 Vanderbilt Drive, Little Rock. L141, Campus Place 2nd, $170,000.

Journey Estate Investments, LLC., to Larry Darnell Batch; Joyce Ann Batch, 9900 Relda Drive, Little Rock. L287, Twin Lake Section E, $170,000.

William Keith Carter; Estate Of Blake Coston Carter to Kacey D. Ziegler, 126 Margeaux Drive, Maumelle. L837R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $166,670.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Charles Edward Lusk; Eula Ree Lusk, 1905 Peony St., North Little Rock. L556, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $165,000 .

Phillip B. Shepherd to Charity Monee Cox, 1908 Hidden Oaks Drive, Jacksonville. L10, Hidden Oaks, $162,000.

Heather Anson; Robert M. Anson to John Null; Mackenzie Williams, 114 Merganzer Drive, Jacksonville. L222, Northlake Phase III-B, $160,000.

Griffin J. Stockley; Griffin Jasper Stockley, Jr., to Kayla Hunter, 304 N. Schiller St., Little Rock. L11 B1, Virginia Heights, $160,000.

Maidie M. Nichols; Maidie M. Musaddiq to Catherine M. Morales, 29 Applegate Court, Little Rock. L14, Applegate, $158,000

Donovan Kelly; Donavan Kelly to Michael T. Hawkins, Sr., 7918 Depriest Road, Mabelvale. L8, Kelli Manor, $157,000.

Vance Vannoy; Van Vannoy; Laurie F. Vannoy to Ashley Phillips; Bryce Shaw, 700 Marcia Cove, Little Rock. Pt SE NW 10-1S-12W, $155,000.

Sandra Pearl Rouzer; David Kenneth Rouzer; Sandra Pear Rouzer And David Kenneth Rouzer Revocable Living Trust to Michelle Muhammad, 400 High Hill Road, North Little Rock. L2 B65, Park Hill NLR, $152,900.

Tanisha Davis to Tonya D. Howard; Vincent Mkandawire, 7818 Claybrook Road, Mabelvale. L15 B1, Oxford Valley, $150,000.

Windsong Church Of Christ to Pirogue Point, LLC., Pt SE NE 21-3N-13W, $150,000.

Lakeview West, LLC., to William Callahan; Alyce Callahan, L7, Lakeview West, $150,000.

Jessica A. Johnson to Forward Properties, LLC., 320 Booker St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B2, Hicks-Boone, $150,000.

Thomas P. Leggett to Jessica Hillman, 21 Woodhill Drive, Little Rock. L44, Point West, $150,000.