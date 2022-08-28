Robert S. Moore Jr.





What does the resume of a dreamer look like? Safe to say, it probably doesn't look like the resume of Robert Moore.

Moore has spent decades in the thick of the messy, bureaucratic business of Arkansas government. Today, he serves as chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission with his term concluding in January. He spent three terms in the state House of Representatives, serving as a legislator representing District 12 in southeast Arkansas. For his final term, he held the powerful position of speaker of the house, sworn in the office by his old law school friend, Gov. Mike Beebe.

Add to that Moore is 77 and it is easy to assume that his day in the sun has passed and his dreaming days are over. Time to rest, reflect and count blessings.

Not so fast.

"Look at [Bob] Dylan," Moore says. "Look at Willie Nelson. He's still kicking. I look at them. It ain't over."

Moore's dream isn't a small one. He wants to see his hometown of Arkansas City, which sits next to the Mississippi River and has a current population of approximately 400, return to its former glory and become a tourist destination.

In the late 1800s to the early 1900s, Arkansas City was a lively port town with a harbor that accommodated river traffic making frequent stops. Railroad lines, numerous salons and, for a time, an opera house indicated the namesake town of the state was alive and well. The historic flood in 1927 swamped Arkansas City, putting 2,000 souls in need of rescue. When the waters finally receded, the channel that tied Arkansas City to the vital river economy was gone. Arkansas City has never been the same.

Although Moore would eventually leave his hometown for college in Arkadelphia and then later state government work in Little Rock, his southeast Arkansas town has been the focus of his steadfast energy and effort. Moore and his wife bought and renovated five buildings in downtown Arkansas City and successfully put them on the National Historic Register. They also provided a section of land for a downtown park and for the trailhead of the Delta Heritage Trail State Park.

Over the years, Moore has taken numerous friends and colleagues from outside the state to his farm that sits just outside Arkansas City.

"Everybody we bring here loves the area," Moore says. "They can't believe it. It is beautiful down here. We don't need another paper mill. We need to bring in tourists. We have the workforce for that. Then you can start to envision other businesses following after that."

The dreamer has made sure everybody knows his dream.

"He is committed to Arkansas City and all of southeast Arkansas, which has struggled and suffered," says former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe. "He was doing that before he got into elected office. I will never forget a political rally we had in McGehee. [Robert] introduced me. He said that I promised him I would not forget southeast Arkansas. I know I didn't make that promise but he was laying it on me. That's how much he was committed. I remember he was in my office asking for stuff, making all sorts of noise. At one point, I said, 'Give him what he wants and get him out of here!'"

SWIMMING IN THE MISSISSIPPI

Moore, like many others, compares his childhood and hometown to the idyllic, fictional small Southern town of Mayberry in "The Andy Griffith Show." Moore's comparison tops them all because, just like Opie Taylor, Moore's father was the sheriff. He has one older sister, Dottie. His "mother worked at the courthouse. Both [of my parents] had to work to make a living for us."

"I had wonderful parents," Moore notes with pride. "They were great influences on me."

The world in which Moore grew up was small. The Baptist church where his father was deacon was next to the courthouse where his parents worked and next to the school that he attended.

Moore grew up outdoors. He remembers that his family didn't get a television until he was 12. If you were to search for Moore back then, you would find him "playing basketball in a dirt yard or hiking or riding horses. I would occasionally swim in the Mississippi River just to say I did."

After eighth grade, Moore, who had gone to school in Arkansas City, attended high school in McGehee. He played football, basketball and ran track. He was class president.

"I made good grades," Moore says. "I was able to grasp things pretty well. I was better at math. I enjoyed those classes more. I liked school but I was distracted by more important things, like women."

A winning catch by Moore in the state all-star football game was a memorable high school experience. He was good enough on the field to snag a football scholarship to then-Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia.

"My dad's hope was that I would be a preacher," Moore says.

Plans to play football at OBC (now Ouachita Baptist University as of 1965) derailed after a particularly intense preseason football practice.

"I am late as I usually am," Moore remembers. "I go in and sit down. Coach Costner, who had thick black hair and Coke bottle glasses, is giving a talk. He said, 'We're gonna get in the blood pit and we're gonna kill.' He keeps going on about a blood pit. At this point for football, I like catching the ball and I like the glory. I don't like getting hit. I thought, 'I don't want to do this.' I walked out of that practice and straight to the house of the basketball coach. When he answered the door, I said, 'I'm Robert Moore. I'm your new basketball player.'"

SERVING IN VIETNAM

Like so many young men in the mid-1960s, Moore would serve in the military and spend time fighting in Vietnam. In Moore's case, being in the ROTC at OBU led to being an infantry officer in the U.S. Army and a year in the war overseas as an Army pilot. His best friend at the time enlisted with Moore but died in Vietnam after four months there.

"I went into the Army and Vietnam with one philosophy and I came out of there with a different one. Losing my best friend there changed me."

Rattled as Moore is to this day about those turbulent years, he doesn't discount some of the experiences he had in the army.

"During my first year in the military, I had 140 people under my command," Moore says. "One good thing the military taught me was saying 'no' was not an option. When something happened, you had to figure it out."

Back home in Arkansas, Moore left the military and enrolled at the University of Arkansas law school in Fayetteville.

"I figured that when I got my degree I would open a law practice in Dumas," Moore says.

Instead, a series of events found Moore in Little Rock working as an assistant attorney for then Attorney General Jim Guy Tucker. Later, Moore came in second in a race for Little Rock traffic court judge but his campaign caught the eye of Gov. Bill Clinton. Moore joined Clinton's staff in 1987 and then was appointed by Clinton to be director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

"When I started, it was a tiny agency," Moore says. "But it was as controversial as any agency could be. We had 32 wet counties and 43 dry counties at that time. People were passionate about the subject."

Moore would spend over two decades as director of the ABC Board, reappointed by Democrat Gov. Jim Guy Tucker and Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Tucker, 80, says he and Moore were in Vietnam around the same time.

"We are both products of that generation in general," Tucker says. "So we had a lot of common ground."

Tucker says he has kept up with Moore over the years.

"A couple of months ago, he came by my house and we sat down and just visited with each other for a couple of hours. ... He has an enormous array of experience and professional experiences. ... He has always exhibited a slow, wise approach to things and he is a very impressive guy and a delightful guy. He is fun to talk to," Tucker says.

REAPPOINTED TO BOARD

Huckabee says he reappointed Moore to the position despite Moore's political leanings.

"Robert was for sure a Democrat, but both he and his mother (who I adored) were friends of mine and supporters of mine," Huckabee says in a text message. "That his dear mother EVER loved a Republican was a BIG deal in Arkansas City. Robert is truly a civic-minded Arkansan -- whole heartedly, and he very ably headed up a very delicate agency with competence and balance. I would do it all over again."

Almost at the same time that he started with the ABC Board, Moore had a fortunate meeting at a bank. Moore took an interest in a teller there named Beverly.

"She was working at the old Union National Bank," Moore says. "I worked across the street in the Justice Building. She's mighty pretty so that, you know, caught my eye. You just hit it off with some people. Philosophically, we are close."

The pair have been married over 30 years now. The dream of a renewed Arkansas City is a shared dream by the couple.

"She is an asset to have by my side," Moore says.

She watched as Moore moved from the ABC Board to representing the 12th District in the Arkansas House. Moore's final term out of three as a legislator saw him elevated to speaker of the House.

"It was a great honor to be elected but now you gotta do something," Moore says. "My main priority was to deal with highway funding. I had been on the committee and I knew that the future of highway funding was ominous. The second goal was prison reform and the third was water quality. These were three meaningful topics that benefited all the people of Arkansas."

Noting that he was fortunate to be in political office when Democrats and Republicans worked together, Moore led the legislative charge to get a measure for a ½ cent sales tax increase for highway funds passed and then placed on the ballot for voter approval in November 2012. A permanent ½-cent sales tax hike went before voters in 2020 and its passage means funding for new highway projects starting in July 2023.

The accomplishments of Moore's tenure as speaker didn't come easily.

"It was chaotic in the Speaker's office," Moore recalls. "Legislators are hollerin' for this or that issue. I like that kind of hard challenge. Give me that kind of pressure."

A MUSICAL ALTER EGO

Search YouTube for JR Grace Music and the result will be a channel with videos of songs by one mysterious JR Grace. The About section of the channel gives telling clues -- "JR is a Vietnam War Veteran, lawyer and farmer ... and enjoys transposing life experiences and thoughts into music."

Moore cops to the JR Grace moniker and says he has written about 50 songs. JR Grace's output features Moore's striking, smooth baritone voice and lyrics that lean into existential questions but are hardly humorless. "Where is Billy Joe Shaver?," Moore's tribute to a musical hero, is a standout.

"Music is a big deal to me," Moore says. "My music has offered me the opportunity to have an outlet. My songs are philosophical. The melody provides the mood and the lyrics provide the message."

"He is a great voice talent," says Little Rock music producer Stephen Patrick. "I have people who come and work with me saying they are songwriters. They are not songwriters. Moore is humble about it but he is a very good songwriter. Within two or three songs we made together, we became great pals. I would say that his music reflects who he is. He is a thoughtful seeker."

AN INVESTOR

Moore's time on the Highway Commission is coming to an end and, with it, his time in Arkansas government. In 2019, Moore was inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame, recognizing his decades long advocacy for Southeast Arkansas and Arkansas City.

Moore vows that his dream isn't over. He invites almost every new person he sees down to his part of Arkansas.

"We need one big investor to come in," Moore admits. "When they do, they'll have no problem settling down and help us grow to what we can be."

Rachel O'Neal at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed to this story.

SELF PORTRAIT

Robert Moore

• DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: Jan. 1, Dumas

• A PERSON I HAVE MET WHO HAS THE MOST POLITICAL SKILL: My mother "Miss Dorothy" -- she was truly phenomenal in the past political world.

• ONE THING I WANT EVERYBODY TO KNOW ABOUT ARKANSAS CITY: The infrastructure investments made in our state's namesake city over the past 20 years have it now poised to become a major Mississippi River Delta tourist destination.

• ADVICE I RECEIVED WHEN I WAS YOUNG THAT HAS REMAINED WITH ME: Learn from your mistakes and don't ever give up.

• A GREAT MEAL MUST INCLUDE: My wife as the chef.

• THE ACCOMPLISHMENT I AM MOST PROUD OF: My work with Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism in getting the Delta Heritage Trail State Park extended to Arkansas City and the construction of a major trailhead facility here.

• WHEN I AM PLAYING MUSIC, I FEEL: Contentment.

• THE FOUR GUESTS AT MY FANTASY DINNER PARTY: Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, Townes Van Zandt and Sam Keen.

• ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Sorry, I need three words -- blessed, thankful and determined.





“I made good grades. I was able to grasp things pretty well. I was better at math. I enjoyed those classes more. I liked school but I was distracted by more important things, like women.” - Robert Moore (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





