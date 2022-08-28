Rule change, up to $1B possible to implement rural broadband service

The rules are changing for high-speed internet providers seeking to participate in a state-sponsored program that could provide up to $1 billion to connect rural Arkansans.

Improving broadband access across Arkansas has been a priority for several years, fueled by the pandemic, which forced workers to do their jobs from homes and students to do their schoolwork outside the classroom.

Arkansas offered fully funded grants, built mostly with federal funding tied to coronavirus-relief efforts, to subsidize broadband expansions in hard-to-reach rural communities that providers avoided because they couldn't turn a profit by investing their own capital.

Now, additional funding for high-speed internet projects will be available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which calls for a $65 billion investment in broadband expansion to unserved or underserved Americans.

Arkansas will receive at least $100 million through the program, though Commerce Secretary Mike Preston estimates the state could be in line for up to $1 billion, depending on the outcome of an ongoing regulatory process.

The money, however, is tied to new funding regulations. Broadband providers will have to put up 25% of the total costs of a project, and grants through the state's Arkansas Rural Connect program will support the other 75%.

Federal funding requirements include the state submitting maps to highlight the underserved or no-service areas. Those maps will be broken down by census track to enable broadband providers to identify the areas they'd most like to serve.

Providers also will have to submit a letter of credit to cover the state's 75% contribution to each project, another requirement under the federal guidelines.

There's another big change: only projects that connect fiber to the home will be eligible under the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Other funding programs have allowed for broadband delivery through fixed wireless or satellite.

In addition, and this is a positive, the speed requirements for service also have been improved. Prior funding efforts considered the broadband benchmark to be download speeds of 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of 3 megabits per second. Now, the providers receiving the subsidies will have to deliver 100 megabits per second for both download and upload.

Arkansas will score applications with a matrix that will give extra credit to providers willing to put up more than the minimum requirement of 25%.

"If companies are willing to put more skin in the game and there's less utilization of state funds, that will weigh heavier as we evaluate the program," Preston said. "We have limited amount of dollars to spend and we're trying to spread them as far as we can."

To date, the Arkansas Department of Commerce Broadband Office has awarded more than $392 million for about 163 broadband-expansion projects.

Preston estimates there are about 110,000 homes in Arkansas with either no service or that don't meet the speed benchmark. Connecting those homes likely will cost more than $500 million, which was an estimate from a consulting report delivered to the state earlier this year. Those costs likely are higher today with spikes in inflation and labor-market challenges that have surfaced since the initial report was issued.

A hearing on the rule changes was held recently and there was no input from the public in Arkansas.

So far, there has been little objection to the plan and broadband companies have not given any feedback that the new rules would impede future broadband expansion projects, according to Preston.

Likewise, Lindsay Holman, a member of the Arkansas Connectivity Coalition, which includes public agencies and service providers put together to secure federal funding to expand high-speed internet across the state, said she was not aware of any wariness among providers.

For now, the Arkansas Commerce Department has received an emergency ruling from legislators to move ahead with the new guidelines. Ultimately, the Arkansas Legislative Council will have to give final approval.

INDUSTRIAL SALES

Two Little Rock investment groups have bought industrial facilities in the southwest portion of the city for more than $11 million.

GTM I30 Holdings bought a manufacturing facility at 7200 Interstate 30 on Aug. 16 for $7.75 million from Cameron International Corporation.

Clark Irwin and Drew Holbert of Colliers of Arkansas represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

The plant will be used by GoTextbooks, which announced last week it will create 100 new jobs at the site as it expands into a second facility in Little Rock.

SH Warehouse of Little Rock bought the other facility, at 6801 Scott Hamilton Drive, for $3.5 million from Gershman Properties. Irwin and Isaac Smith, also of Colliers of Arkansas, represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 72,720-square-foot facility is fully leased to McKesson Corp. of Irving, Texas, for storage and distribution of medical and surgical supplies.

"These two transactions are great examples of the demand for industrial facilities in the Little Rock market," Smith said. "Both of these are conveniently located in a distribution area near I-30 and just miles from I-40, one of the busiest transportation and distribution corridors in the nation."

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

Fordyce and Pine Bluff will be the sites for the 2022 South Arkansas Small Business Conference scheduled for Thursday to provide business owners with innovative approaches to sustain economic growth in rural communities.

The conference is set up to deliver the skills and tools that small- and emerging- business owners need to create and help grow their enterprises and create jobs.

About 40 participants will be allowed to attend in person while others can take part through Zoom for the session, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. On-site locations are at the Fordyce Civic Center, 300 U.S. 79/167; and the Pine Bluff Main Library at 600 S. Main St.

Social distancing, temperature checks, masks and release forms will be required to attend in person.

The nonprofit Arkansas Human Development Corp. and the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services are hosting the event, which also will draw on the expertise and technical support provided by 20 organizations -- including lenders specializing in small-business loans in rural areas.

The session is free but registration is required. More information is available at arhdc.org or by calling the Human Development offices at (800) 482-7641 or (501) 374-1103, Extension 10.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at (501) 378-3567.