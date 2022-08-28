Salted away





Football teams simply cannot make mistakes against Bryant and hope to win.

Unfortunately for Benton, that's exactly what it did Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock as Bryant continually capitalized on even the slightest missteps to win 38-17.

Bryant (1-0) has won the past four Class 7A state titles, is riding a 42-game win streak within the state and now has won the past seven Salt Bowl clashes against its Saline County rival.

The only thing that changed Saturday night -- with an announced crowd of 29,150 in attendance -- was a couple of those streaks growing by a game.

Benton's (0-1) first error was self-inflicted as kicker Lucas Wilbur missed a 29-yard field goal. The Panthers gained 39 yards on the drive -- their second-most of the half but handed the ball back to the Hornets with the score unchanged.

Bryant drove 80 yards in 2:01 to open the scoring as sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker found senior wide receiver Jordan Knox for a 43-yard touchdown.

"I think that was huge," Hornets Coach Buck James said of the Benton missed field goal. "And then we go down and score. We gave them a short field and then we responded and came back offensively."

"It was very deflating," Benton Coach Brad Harris said of the miss. "We've got to take out the mental mistakes that we're making against really good teams like that."

The Hornets scored their second touchdown thanks to poor punt coverage from Benton. Their third came two plays after a Benton turnover on downs.

Bryant received the kickoff to start the second quarter, but Walker threw an interception to Benton's Patrick Shipp to set up the Panthers' best scoring opportunity since early in the second quarter.

Benton drove 39 yards to get inside Bryant's 10-yard-line, but receiver Donovan Pearson had the ball stripped from his hands, resulting in a touchback for Bryant and another missed opportunity for the Panthers.





Time and again, Benton couldn't get out of its own way on both sides of the ball -- ultimately costing it what could have been a much closer game.

"We knew we had to play flawless and we just made too many mistakes," Harris said.

Harris mentioned during a Salt Bowl news conference earlier in the week that he was likely going to play all three of the quarterbacks that had spent the summer competing for the starting spot.

Junior Gary Rideout took every snap for Benton while the starters remained, passing for 27 yards, rushing 43 and throwing one interception in the first half. He finished the game 7-of-10 passing for 48 yards.

"None of them have much varsity playing time, but he [Rideout] brings his feet to the game," Harris said.

His counterpart, Walker, finished 12 of 19 for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns -- coming as no surprise to his coach.

"I'm not surprised. He's beyond his years," James said. "He was ready for it."

The Bryant secondary was strong throughout the game. The longest pass allowed by the group was 16 yards.

The Panthers focused their game plan on running back Braylen Russell. The University of Arkansas commit had 27 carries and 3 catches for 119 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns.

"We knew coming in here we needed to shorten the game and limit their possessions," Harris said. "We felt like if Braylen could get going, our offensive line could get going ... so we just did the best we could to shorten the game and keep us in the game as long as we could."

Walker, Rideout and some of the non-senior starters were pulled from the game with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter with Bryant leading 38-7.

"Offensively, I don't think we can play any better in the first game of the year," James said.









