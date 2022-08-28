Sebastian County pitches in $1.8 million for runway project, hears personnel requests

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County pitched in to help cover increased costs for a project expected to have a large economic impact on the region.

The Sebastian County Quorum Court unanimously approved spending $1.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money for the ongoing runway extension project at Fort Smith Regional Airport at its meeting Tuesday. The county had earmarked $1 million to support the project last year.

The airport encompasses the Ebbing Air National Guard Base. The Air Force selected Ebbing last year as its preferred location for a permanent pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program. If selected, the base would accommodate up to 24 foreign Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft and move 12 General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Singapore Air Force, currently at Luke Air Force Base at Glendale, Ariz.

County Judge David Hudson said the extension, which will add 1,300 feet of runway at Ebbing to prepare for the mission, was originally estimated to cost $22 million. Arkansas and Fort Smith have committed $17 million and $5 million to the project respectively.

Michael Griffin, director for the airport, said an updated forecast the engineering firm for the project, Halff Associates, provided put the total cost at $24.4 million.

A letter from Brian Maurer, vice president of Halff Associates, included in the packet for Tuesday's meeting attributes the $2.4 million increase to a variety of factors. These include the need for more earthwork and rock excavation and equipment upgrades at the project site than what was originally planned, as well as higher construction and Federal Aviation Administration review and oversight costs.

Griffin said the airport expects paving for the runway extension to start "within a month." It anticipates the project to be finished around March, with the runway being fully open for use by early spring.

Hudson said his understanding after speaking with Carl Geffken, city administrator for Fort Smith, is that about $8.2 million -- $3 million from the state and $5 million from the city -- has been spent on the project so far. A final decision from the military about where the training mission will be is anticipated to be made at some point next year.

"Fort Smith, our airport, our base, is unofficially in the lead position, and as you all know, this is a major economic development initiative," Hudson said. "It'd be similar to locating an auto manufacturing plant or something of that nature."

Mayor George McGill estimated after Ebbing was selected as the preferred location for the mission in June 2021 it could generate "close to $1 billion" annually for the River Valley region.

Linda Murry, justice of the peace for District 11, said she believed the $1 million the county had previously earmarked was "more than sufficient" for the project. She noted she received criticism from constituents about that original amount, although she voted for the increased contribution.

The Quorum Court also began its process of crafting a budget for 2023 on Tuesday. This included hearing requests for new positions from county department heads and elected officials.

The largest single request came from Hobe Runion, county sheriff, who asked for two more full-time patrol deputies at a cost of $121,250 per year.

Runion said his department currently has 22 patrol deputies. He believes two additional deputies would allow him to feel more comfortable about the Sheriff's Office's coverage while also being realistic about the county's budget.

Runion noted there are times in which three total deputies may be out for various reasons -- such as training, vacation or illness -- something these new positions would help alleviate.

The Quorum Court will next discuss the 2023 county budget at its regular meeting Sept. 27.