Short-term rental rules to be reviewed

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Sept. 6 will review a draft ordinance on short-term rental properties requiring owners to apply for a special use permit and agree to a yearly safety inspection before leasing their homes.

Short-term rentals, homes which property owners rent out to vacation-goers or visitors, have been a recent debate for cities across the state. While some people believe these properties are the future of short-term lodging, those opposed argue that they can disrupt neighborhoods and raise safety concerns.

Jamie Collins, the city of Little Rock director of planning and development, said the city hasn't implemented a short-term rental policy in the past. While Little Rock already regulates bed-and-breakfasts, this is the first time it's addressed online marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, he said.

Planning Commission Member Robby Vogel said Little Rock has "monitored" the issue since online short-term rentals first became popular.

Founded in 1995, Vrbo now has more than 2 million homes available for short-term rental. Airbnb entered the market in 2008 and has since grown to reach 6 million listings worldwide.

The city's Planning Committee first began drafting an ordinance on short term rentals in 2019, but the pandemic interrupted the process, Vogel said.

This year, the new group members, including Vogel, resumed the work.

During three community meetings,Vogel said the group heard from property-owning residents who were willing to follow the rules for short-term rentals, but felt the guidelines weren't clear.

Vogel said the draft ordinance aims to be both simple and comprehensive.

"The biggest thing I heard was, 'Let's make this simple,'" Vogel said. "'Let's not make it so hard that the average person is dissuaded from going through the proper steps to register their dwelling as a short-term rental.'"

To conform to current standards, short-term rental property owners in Little Rock must apply for either of two designations, Vogel said. If an applicant lives on the property and will rent it out on a less than monthly basis, the applicant must file for a bed-and-breakfast designation. If not living on the property, the applicant must seek a planned development commercial designation with a variance, he said.

If passed, all short-term rental property owners will seek a special use permit, regardless of whether they live on the property. New applicants for a special use permit must be approved by the Planning Commission and the Board of Directors, according to Vogel.

The draft ordinance also allows current short-term rental property owners six months to have their residences inspected and converted to the special use designation, Vogel said.

"The city wants people to be compliant and licensed and know what's going on, and have communication with the owner of the property." Vogel said. "So if there is an issue, the city knows who to get a hold of, and can track and measure if this property is becoming an issue."

Hillcrest resident and neighborhood association vice president Toni Johnson said she believes short-term rentals can be a "really good thing for Hillcrest."

While she said she can't speak for the residents' association altogether, Johnson told the Democrat-Gazette that short-term rental guests are "looking to experience the immediate community" and walk to the neighborhood's businesses and restaurants.

In a historic neighborhood like Hillcrest, many homes have outbuildings, which are separate from the home but still on the property. She said from a historic preservation standpoint, she's happy to see the outbuildings being renovated because they're often underutilized and not cared for properly.

Johnson said she believes residents will put money into their outbuildings when they know they can make income.

In addition, Johnson said these property owners are aware of "what's going on in their backyards," which settles any concerns that Airbnb and Vrbo allow their hosts to become absentee landlords.

"When someone is not around," Johnson said. "That's when [short-term rentals] become nuisance properties."

Johnson said she only had one reservation with the draft ordinance. She said she's not sure how city employees will be able to inspect every property.

Guests already review short-term rentals online after their stays, Johnson said, which she described as a "self-review" process. Because future guests won't choose to stay at the lowest-rated homes, Johnson said she sees the short-term rentals as taking care of themselves.

She said the city could instead focus its budget on yearly reviews for the long-term rental properties in the neighborhood, which she said don't have any code enforcement.

Vogel said he's writing to the Board of Directors to ask that the funds raised from the application process be used to pay for an employee to inspect each property.

However, he also said he cannot speak to the long-term rentals mentioned by Johnson.

"Since the applicants for short term rentals will be seeking a business license and remitting taxes, the [Little Rock] planning department is the logical department to take on the inspection duties," Vogel said. "It should, in my opinion, be given staff to help assist with the process."

Ruth Bell, a member of the Pulaski County League of Women Voters, said her organization supports most of the processes outlined in the draft ordinance. Their only addition would be a density limit, meaning that new short-term rental properties wouldn't be approved within a certain distance from one another.

The concern comes from short-term rentals essentially being vacant properties when they're not in use, Bell said. To preserve neighborhood integrity, it's important to have a low number of vacant homes, she said.

Overall, though, Bell said the League of Women Voters is happy to see the city looking to regulate short-term rentals.

"We think what they have proposed so far makes all the sense in the world," Bell said. "It's a way of life that's here to stay. I can't argue with that."