Springdale man dead after early morning shooting





SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale man has died after being shot Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The police received a call about 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning from Zabana's Nightclub security at 2323 S. Old Missouri, stating they heard several gunshots in the area, the release said.

When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 20s lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds, according to the release. Officers immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The man is identified as Luis Lemus, 19, of Springdale. No other victims were found and no suspect has yet been according to police.

This investigation is ongoing. Police asked if anyone knows anything about the incident to call the Police Department at (479) 751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.



