Surfco makes Inc. 5000 list in rank reveal

Surfco makes Inc. 5000 list

Surfco Restoration and Construction LLC was acknowledged as part of the Inc. 5000's list of fastest growing national companies this year. The company went through a nomination and interview process before the results were released. The newly released rankings placed Surfco at 397. The company has an office in Fayetteville.

Rose Law Firm ranked in wealth law

Rose Law Firm earned recognition in the 2022 Chambers High Net Worth guide as a Band 1 law firm in Private Wealth Law, which is the highest ranking given by Chambers and Partners. Within the firm, Wilson Jones maintained his status as a senior statesperson, which recognizes lawyers who receive exceptional recommendations from their peers and clients, and Dan Young was recognised as a Band 1 ranked attorney.

