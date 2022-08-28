The big 10





Arkansas United -- the Springdale-based agency dedicated to "empowering Arkansas immigrants through advocacy and service" -- celebrated its 10th anniversary with a dinner gala Aug. 12 in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center. Hosts were Al "Papa Rap" Lopez and Arisbeth "La Ticher" Garcia, services director at Arkansas United.

The evening got underway with a members appreciation cocktail hour. The program opened with the Arkansas Razorbacks fight song; it, along with the remainder of the program, was offered in English and Spanish.

Entertainment included an energetic mambo dance performance by Wade Hampton as well as Folkloric Ballet dance performances. A comprehensive anniversary video outlined all the programs and services of Arkansas United. Highlighting the event were Change Agents and Change Champion awards presented to a number of individuals and entities, along with staff awards.

Early in the evening, Executive Director Mireya Reith was presented with flowers as a token of appreciation for her work with the agency.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Arkansas United 10th Anniversary







