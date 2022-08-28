The District at Pinnacle Hills to bring luxury hotel, more shops and apartments to Rogers

ROGERS -- The final phase of The District at Pinnacle Hills project should be nearing completion over the next three years, according to the developer.

A luxury hotel, restaurants, shops, business offices, apartments, a central plaza and two parking decks are planned for the major development on approximately 54 acres off West Pauline Whitaker Boulevard and South J.B. Hunt Drive.

"In the next 24 months, everything will be finished or under development," said Burke Larkin of Whisinvest Realty. "In about 36 months, I think we'll pretty much be seeing the conclusion of the project."

Whisinvest acquired the land along Interstate 49 as part of a 2012 purchase of about 368 acres of bank-owned property in Benton County, Larkin said. The company is still the landowner or building owner of the entire project area, he said.

The project is situated in the southern portion of Pinnacle Hills, designated the uptown regional center in the comprehensive growth map, which guides development decisions for the city. Regional growth centers function as hubs for commerce, arts and entertainment, living, recreation and retail, according to the map.

Pinnacle Hills is one reason why Rogers is on course for a record year in sales tax revenue, according to Steve Cox, senior vice president of economic development for Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

The city posted record-setting revenue numbers, almost $2.461 million, for August.

The 2-square-mile area represents well over $2 billion in development over the last 15 years, according to Raymond Burns, president and chief executive officer of the chamber.

Pinnacle Hills, which extends from Village on the Creeks to Mercy Hospital and the Pinnacle Hills Promenade to recent developments around the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, has added to the quality of life in Rogers, and The District will continue that, Burns said.

"Back in the day, I used to buy cow dirt out there," he said. "Seeing all that come together from its humbler beginnings has been amazing."

THE PLANS

Five buildings totaling 153,415 square feet -- two retail and restaurant spaces and three offices -- are already complete.

The buildings housing Andy's Frozen Custard, Juicy Tails, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, European Wax Center, Uptown Nail Spa, Mirabella's Table and Smitty's Garage at 4200 and 4204 S. J.B. Hunt Drive and 4200 S. 48th St. were the first phase of development.

The second phase included class A office buildings at 4206, 4300 and 4302 S. J.B. Hunt Drive, one of which is home to Whisinvest Realty.

The final phase consisting of mixed-use buildings, an outdoor plaza, parking decks, an apartment complex and a hotel will expand the project along Pauline Whitaker and the southbound ramp onto Interstate 49 to the Razorback Greenway, which borders the property's eastern boundary.

Two mixed-use buildings are scheduled next for construction and should be ready for tenants in August 2023, according to Larkin.

The city's Planning Commission approved last month plans to construct a 40,539-square-foot building, a 61,683-square-foot building and paved parking on 7.6 acres at 4301 S. J.B. Hunt Drive.

"We're excited to be building again, and we're excited to be working with some of the tenants and restaurants we're talking to," Larkin said.

In total, the five mixed-use buildings of The District's third phase will house about 62,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space, primarily on the first floors, and a total of about 107,250 square feet of office space, primarily on the second floors, he said.

A green space plaza will be placed in the middle of the mixed-use buildings and south of the planned hotel. The plaza will include restaurant spaces of about 3,500 and 4,500 square feet, according to Whisinvest.

The apartment complex on the eastern side of the development will house 305 units, according to Whisinvest. It will be bordered on the west by the mixed-use buildings and a parking deck, on the south by another parking deck and on the east by the Razorback Greenway.

The nearby portion of the greenway runs north and south, parallel to Blossom Way Creek, beside the eastern edge of the property.

THE HOTEL

Mississippi-based hospitality and real estate firm LRC2 Properties will co-develop with Whisinvest a luxury lifestyle hotel in the northern area of The District.

Regional growth, the corporate and family markets and the nearby Walmart AMP all helped attract the firm to invest in the Rogers property, according to Luke Chamblee, president of LRC2.

The 150-room, 95,000-square-foot hotel will be a "destination hotel" in Marriott's Tribute Portfolio, which are more customized and styled to the character of their locations than other Marriott brands, according to Chamblee.

LRC2 is in the early design process, Chamblee said.

Food and beverage establishments will be in the lobby and on the rooftop, he said.

Details of the project and branding will be much clearer in about a year, but the name likely will be something situated to the region, like The Memphian in Memphis, Tenn., he said.

LRC2's portfolio includes three hotels in the Tribute Portfolio family: The Memphian in Memphis, and Cotton House in Cleveland, Miss., both of which are finished; and The Alamite in Tuscaloosa, Ala., which is unfinished.

The firm has also developed hospitality projects such as The Graduate and Home 2 Suites in Oxford, Miss.; Hotel Indigo in Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Flowood, Miss.

Tribute Portfolio is "a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike," according to Marriott. The brand includes more than 70 hotels around the world.

Construction is shown, Friday, August 19, 2022 at a dirt lot that will become The District at Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. The District at Pinnacle Hills, a mixed use development in Rogers, is set to add about 62,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 107,250 square feet of office space at one of the most heavily travelled areas in town over the next several years. Plans also include a boutique hotel and a multistory residential community just off the interstate near Top Golf and the Walmart AMP. Visit nwaonline.com/220820Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

