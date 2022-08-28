ARKANSAS A-Z: The impoverished farmers colony of Dyess’ namesake





Today, people from all across the world wander into the little Mississippi County town of Dyess to visit the boyhood home of legendary musician Johnny Cash. For historians of agriculture or the cooperative programs of the New Deal, Dyess has even more to offer, given that it was the site of a "resettlement colony" for impoverished farmers during the Great Depression and was even visited by first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1936.

However, the person for whom this place was named is occasionally overlooked, despite his own amazing story. William Reynolds Dyess was born in July 1894 — the exact date is unknown — near Waynesville, Miss. He initially worked as a contractor and a farmer in Mississippi before moving to Arkansas in 1926 to take a job as the superintendent of construction for a company doing levee work on the Mississippi and White rivers. Dyess took advantage of his new location to engage in farming. His early Mississippi County farms were in the Pecan Point area, but he and his father later bought a farm near Blytheville. In 1930, Dyess bought a farm of his own near Osceola, which would become his home.

Dyess entered politics, securing an appointment as a member of the Mississippi County Election Commission. In 1933, Dyess was appointed as the state's Federal Emergency Relief Administration (FERA) administrator. When that program was superseded in 1935 by the New Deal's Works Progress Administration (WPA), Dyess was named WPA administrator for the state. As state administrator of FERA and then the WPA, he oversaw the development of the cooperative farming community that would later bear his name. While technically a project of FERA, the colony did not fit into the usual framework of the agency's other rural rehabilitation projects. Rather, it was more a reflection of Dyess' vision.

As a farmer himself, Dyess brought experience and perspective to his implementation of the economic program that most New Deal agency administrators did not have. Dyess' original plan called for 800 destitute farm families — tenant farmers and sharecroppers — to be placed on 20- to 40-acre bottomland plots, each including a house. He envisioned the colony becoming a self-supporting agricultural community. Funding limits eventually resulted in the plan being scaled back to 500 families, but even then it remained both the largest New Deal program of its kind as well as a distinctive, pioneering effort, one that a local newspaper called "the only purely agricultural rehabilitation colony project in the nation this side of Alaska." The colony was laid out with a town center serving as the hub and with the farms and homesteads stretching out from that communal center.

However, Dyess was unable to see his vision come to fruition. On Jan. 14, 1936, he died in a plane crash near Goodwin (St. Francis County), which killed all 17 aboard. The true cause of the crash, a federal report concluded, would "probably remain a mystery forever," with nothing conclusive ever being determined. Dyess was survived by his wife, Margaret Jackson Dyess, and their three children. Dyess is buried in Ermen Cemetery in Osceola.

On May 22, 1936, the colonization project he had envisioned was renamed in his honor. And the name of Dyess lives today as people flock to a corner of Mississippi County all because of one man who worked so hard to help his fellow farmers, including the modest Cash family, which might have included a budding musician or two.

— William H. Pruden III

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net



