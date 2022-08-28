There’s strength in showing up

We have a tradition in our family that heretofore has not been asseverated. I can't speak for all of us, but for me the reason has been that it is like breathing. An assumption. An involuntary process your body does, the same as other stuff you don't notice unless it malfunctions.

I don't try to breathe; I just do. I can't think of a time I have had to try to breathe in order to live. There are times I've consciously employed the box breathing technique my quarterback kid taught me: breathe in four seconds, hold four seconds, breathe out four seconds. I do this to get control of myself when I am nervous or angry or otherwise emotionally overwhelmed. It's like when you feel your insides are exploding, shooting out pieces of yourself into the void like the Big Bang Theory, but then you hit stop and put it all in reverse.

The act of controlled breathing is like going deep inside myself and charging a magnet that draws all of those fragments back together. But it is completely deliberate. Not autonomic.

It happened recently, the exercising of this tradition I assume is involuntary but my brother unknowingly pointed out later, in a text, as voluntary. That caused me to think of the tradition in a slightly different way and what I realized is that it is really something in between. It is not innate, but consciously chosen and practiced, voluntary. And for members of the FFF Ranch, it has been repeated so many times we do it now through muscle memory. Involuntary-ish.

We all showed up--13 of us--to move my niece Madeline into her dorm at the University of Central Arkansas where she is a freshman. Just like we all moved my Grace into UA Fayetteville three years ago, and Harper last year into Arkansas Tech. Sophia will be next. Then Adelaide, Stella, Hunter. After that it may soon be time to move me into the old folks' home and I expect every able body will be there. It takes a village.

I was early, for once in my life. Madeline's assigned time to move in was 1 p.m., so there we were a little before then in the blazing inferno that was the front entrance to Carmichael Hall. My parents arrived; they can stand that heat about five minutes, so we hugged and visited, then found them a seat in the air-conditioned lobby. We kept watching as the line to unload crept ahead, expecting to see my brother and his wife Heathcliff pull up anytime in their white Expedition, with Madeline behind them in her car, packed to the gills.

I got a text from Heathcliff saying Eureka! She finally could see Carmichael. So I took off walking down the sidewalk to meet them. I walked until I could no longer see Carmichael. Then I realized, to my horror, that Heathcliff must have meant she could see the backside of Carmichael. About a half-mile later I found them, the tail in a reticulated python of cars snaking along the pavement.

Madeline leaned out her window and waved, smile big as the sun. I got in the back seat of the Expedition and cooled off while studying my brother's and Heathcliff's faces. At least they were taking turns being crazy.

Heathcliff was upbeat and positive for the moment; Jim seemed to be dying a death of 10,000 cuts with every inch forward toward his doom. I'd been briefed that he was found crying into a towel that morning at home, so I was prepared to reverse roles for the day. Usually I am the wide-eyed serious one and he's the jokester. In addition to keeping me out of the abyss most of our shared lifetime, he has played that role for the move-ins of my older two children. But today it was his baby, and my turn to be the cheerer-upper.

It was 3 p.m. before the entourage made it up three flights of stairs and into Madeline's tiny cubicle. We worked in shifts unpacking and making everything homey. PaPa's job was to watch Hunter and Stella in a nearby waiting room. Sophia and Adelaide put up clothes, scanning for things that were theirs. Granny organized the closet as only she can, with Grace's help, and Heathcliff made the bed and fixed up the desk. Harper tied meticulous strings attached to décor with his big sausage fingers. It didn't take long.

I saw the faces of everyone cloud over as the distraction of work began to wane with tasks completed. Soon we were all sniffling and taking pictures and saying goodbye. Tearless Madeline, glowing with a sense of adventure, comforted us all before shooing us away.

Heathcliff ugly-cried into my shoulder once we were outside. Thus Jim's shift as the sane spouse began. As we walked to the car we talked about what hell this is for parents. Harper asked me, "Why? You want us to go to college, don't you? Would you rather us never leave home?"

I said of course not. "But it's like your last football game. Even though you know it is time to move on, something beautiful ends. Nothing is ever the same. And while it is healthy, and something new emerges, it is hard." Understanding dawned.

We were less than lively as we ate at Chick-fil-A then got out of town, leaving parts of our hearts on the UCA campus. Sometimes even all of my words get used up. After that there is just time and more time that must be endured while it does its work of consolation. Time has its work cut out for it with our family.

Before bed I read a string of messages on the FFF Fam, our group text. Jim said thank you to all of us for showing up and helping Madeline move. Then he said "FFF is strong." My mom typed a funny thing back. She said "You're welcome. We did it for ourselves, though."

Therein lies the superpower of Janie Harper Ford; what makes the FFF strong and showing up almost automatic. She's poured this into us all like a love potion our entire lives.

While some people--normal people--focus on the hard work of showing up, the inconvenience, the gift of time and effort and presence that is given to the one shown up for, those things my brother was thanking us for, my mother focuses on the gift it is to get to show up for someone. She is the only person I have ever known who does this. Except we aspire to it now, since she has brainwashed/instilled it in us all of our lives. We try to do the same with our children.

Showing up doesn't mean you have skills or know what to do. It just means you are lucky because you have the honor of being there for another person. Sometimes I have no idea what to say or do, and the thought of showing up feels conspicuous. But I am learning how important it is, outside of the family, if we want to have a strong state and nation.

We may know nothing else besides the fact that we care, and that is reason enough to show up. Showing up may look like simply voting, even if it's not convenient, if we doubt our vote matters. Showing up may look like listening, really listening to a perspective different than ours because we want to understand and seek common ground. Showing up may mean giving our money, volunteering, being willing to do the unglamorous work no one else sees. Showing up can even be shutting up if your words can't be spoken in love.

Nothing good ever happens if no one shows up. But when we do we get to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, something that matters. We add our strength to another's, and that strengthens us. There's a malfunction when our faith, politics, and human relations are more about showing out. Showing up for each other is what makes us and Arkansas and America strong.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.