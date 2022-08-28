UAPB can see value of student debt relief

Facing the real world after college is typically an eye-opening experience for young adults, but the prospect of dealing with sizable college debt while starting a new future adds stress to many graduates.

The pressure of limiting student debt is also felt among undergraduates.

Derrick Davis, a student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, faced this challenge after his mother died during his sophomore year. His financial situation changed "drastically and unexpectedly" as a result.

"It isn't easy to do loan funding without a parent and without being a dependent," Davis said. "I have to fill it out without my mother, work a job and go to school."

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a three-part plan to give families relief from college debt.

The first part entails canceling up to $20,000 in debt to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the U.S. Department of Education and up to $10,000 in debt to those who do not have Pell Grants. Such grants are federal aid usually awarded only to undergraduates.

Those who are eligible are individuals who have less than $125,000 in eligible income or married couples with less than $250,000. Federal student loan payment deferral will be extended one last time through Dec. 31.

The second part is cutting monthly payments in half for undergraduate loans, and proposing that borrowers who have worked at a nonprofit, in the military or in government receive appropriate credit toward loan forgiveness. The third part entails reducing the cost of college by holding schools accountable when they raise prices.

"I believe loan relief is a great opportunity for current and future students to afford and complete college," Davis said. "Many students suffer financially due to situations out of their control. Loan relief will be a stress reliever for the parents as well."

The White House says the total cost of four-year college, public and private, has nearly tripled since 1980, even after accounting for inflation. Pell Grants once covered nearly 80% of the cost of a four-year public college degree for students from working families, but it now covers only a third, according to the Biden administration.

Research from CollegeBoard and the U.S. Department of Education shows the cost of college attendance and maximum Pell Grants in 2021 dollars has gone from $8,000 in the 1980-1981 school year to a peak of about $23,000 through the 2020-2021 school year.

Citing analysis from the Department of Education, the administration added that the typical undergraduate student with loans now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt.

Nearly one-third of borrowers have debt but don't have a degree, the White House said, citing Department of Education research. It added many could not complete their studies because the cost was too high.

For Black consumers of college loans, the burden is heavier. The White House said the typical Black borrower who started college during the 1995-1996 academic year still owed 95% of his or her original student debt.

Biden's plan was welcome news not only to Davis, but his school as well.

"At UAPB, we work diligently to control the cost of attendance to keep our university accessible and affordable," school Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said. "With the significant level of scholarship funding we provide annually, UAPB maintains a relatively low average net price.

"We are pleased that President Biden has stepped forward to provide some debt relief for low-income individuals who had to borrow funds to enroll in universities and colleges. The proposal is intended to not only assist former students and alumni through debt cancellation, but it calls for implementing a new income-driven repayment plan that caps monthly payments at 5% of income for current and future borrowers."

Alexander also urged Congress and the Biden administration to continue collaboration on increasing the amount of Pell Grant awards for low-income students.

Doing so, he said, will improve their opportunities in the workforce and boost the nation's "competitiveness," while also decreasing the amount of funds needed to borrow.

"Taking some of my debt away will help as I transition into my career in industrial technology. On behalf of other students who have to self-fund college, this is a relief because we get to enjoy and focus on college and not worry as much about finances."