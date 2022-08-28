VA benefits office set for McClellan

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs Regional Office will open an office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center to assist veterans, spouses and other eligible recipients with benefits needs, effective Sept. 1, the agency announced Thursday.

The new Veterans Benefits Satellite Office will be in Room 1C-151B at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center, 4300 West Seventh St. in Little Rock. The hours of operation will be Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and Thursdays, noon-4 p.m.

VA regional offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivors' benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage and home loan guaranties.

The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office -- Building 111, 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock -- is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A Veteran Assist phone line, (501) 370-3829, is staffed Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Visitor Reporting Engagement Application, an online tool, is available to schedule appointments with VA benefits counselors. More information is available at http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or (800) 827-1000.