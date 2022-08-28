Voting measure kept from Arizona ballot

PHOENIX -- A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings.

The high court decision upholds a lower court ruling issued hours earlier, in which Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish rejected thousands of signatures and said the initiative fell 1,458 signatures short of the 238,000 required to qualify for the ballot. The judge's Friday ruling reversed his own decision from a day earlier after the Supreme Court asked him to explain how he concluded that the initiative had enough valid signatures to qualify.

The Supreme Court's ruling is the last word in a battle between backers and opponents. Critics, led by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, succeeded in knocking off enough submitted signatures for the measure to barely fail.

Lawyers supporting the initiative had urged the Supreme Court to allow the measure to reach voters, saying Mikitish violated the law by letting challengers throw out more signatures than allowed.

"In reversing itself today, the trial court has done something never done before in Arizona initiative practice and which is not authorized by statute," they wrote. "It has allowed initiative challengers to strike individual signatures under [the law], for any reason."

But Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, in a brief order, upheld the revised ruling and kept the initiative off the ballot.

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club said in a statement the high court ruling "vindicates what we knew all along: the radical Free and Fair election initiative lacked enough lawful signatures to qualify for the ballot."

The initiative backers called the legal challenge a continuation of Republican-led efforts to gut Arizona's initiative process. The state constitution says the people have the right to craft their own laws, but the Legislature and business groups have pushed for changes that make it easier to kick initiatives off the ballot.

Voters will see GOP efforts along those lines in November. Several laws making it harder for initiatives to pass or be changed were referred to the ballot for voters to weigh.

"Certain politicians have been intentionally trying to attack the ballot measure process for over a decade to prevent voters from being able to make decisions about Arizona's future at the ballot box," the initiative committee said in a statement.

The Free and Fair Elections measure sought to change a slew of election laws. It would have specifically blocked the Legislature from overturning the results of presidential elections. It also would have guaranteed ballot privacy and barred handing election materials or ballots over to outside groups.

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel speaks during oral arguments, in Phoenix on April 20, 2021. The Arizona Supreme Court will review a lower court's decision to keep a voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access on the ballot and could decide to block it after all. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

