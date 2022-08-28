Woman with a phone





You probably could do an entire column on Carrie Jernigan herself.

The young lawyer living in Alma and practicing in Van Buren is something of a TikTok sensation. In one post she warned about perils in self-checkout processes at certain big-box stores. Now she has 1.3 million fans.

Then there was the time she bought out the inventory of a closing Payless shoe store and mobilized a middle school, a church and community groups to help get new footwear on needy children.

She is a deer-slaying NRA member who has a soft heart for the unfortunate folks she hops from court to court to represent in criminal matters.

But there is a real news hook for today's purposes. Jernigan is very near ground zero on a big story.

Actual ground zero in this story would be the concrete outside a convenience store in Mulberry.

Someone reposted to Twitter, where I discovered it, Jernigan's post of Tuesday on TikTok. She said in it that, a month ago, she related to the Crawford County sheriff's office the account by one of her clients of getting pounded about the head by one of the three officers caught in a woman's phone video recording last Sunday that became viral on social media.

That officer and two others combine in that video from Mulberry to hold down, knee and slug the back and side of the head of an oddly behaving bicyclist who'd allegedly earlier threatened a person or persons outside an Alma convenience store.

Jernigan said the sheriff's department did nothing with her complaint as far as she could tell. Then, on Sunday night, the officer about whom she'd complained was suspended along with two others because of the video recording's content.

By Monday, much of the world's civilized population was sickened by the viral video. The U.S. attorney and FBI were on their way to Crawford County, where the State Police already were opening an investigation.

The Sunday incident didn't have to have happened, Jernigan said on TikTok, if the sheriff's office had only acted on her information.

For that matter, she had another client, a woman, who alleged that same deputy had thrown her to the ground a week or so ago.

Jernigan found time to return my call Wednesday as she drove through an area of cell-phone cutout on her way from a long district court hearing to attend to a few docket matters in city court.

She told me she has always gotten along well with the law enforcement people in the small community, and that she went to the sheriff's office with her client's information because she was born in Crawford County and intends to spend her life there and thought the sheriff's office would share her concern.

She told the sheriff's office her client didn't want to sue. Her idea, she said, was that a serious investigation would, at the very least, alert the deputy in question that he was being watched and should behave himself.

She heard nothing.

Now that client will likely sue, as likely will the woman, as likely will the man sustaining the video-recorded beating last Sunday.

Jernigan and lawyer associates in Fort Smith may handle those actions, although there is rumbling that the mother of the man beaten last Sunday is considering representation from the lawyers for the family of George Floyd.

That is to say that it may turn out that the Crawford County sheriff's department would have been better off to oblige quickly and vigorously Jernigan's non-litigious request for an internal investigation.

Some factor or factors had that officer and the two others brazen enough last Sunday morning to beat a man in plain sight at a convenience store with gas pumps near an interstate--at a facility, in other words, that exists for the very purpose of all-hour customer traffic.

Let's consider those officers.

They're working on a Sunday morning, serving to keep the peace, a noble thing, they rightly believe.

They have before them an oddly behaving guy who'd reportedly threatened to cut the face of a convenience store clerk in a nearby town earlier that day. He's a menace, it would seem.

Suddenly, the oddly behaving guy reportedly jumped one of the officers, allegedly causing the officer's head to strike pavement. The other two officers take the guy down.

The attacked officer gathers himself, is perhaps enraged, and delivers the blows we see on video--blows similar to those described by a local attorney who had reported them from another incident a month before, leading the sheriff's office to do ... well, nothing that we know of.

It sounds like officers doing their job and then losing self-control, perhaps continuing something of a pattern.

It sounds like a bit of a systemic problem, the solving of which could only begin if a woman had a phone.

Well, two women, one at the convenience store and the other to record herself for TikTok.

