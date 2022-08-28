Yell County woman who helped white supremacist escape jail is sent to drug rehab by federal judge

A Yell County woman sentenced to time served last year in connection with the 2019 jailbreak of New Aryan Empire leader Wesley Gullett -- who is serving 35 years on a federal racketeering violation -- was ordered to enter inpatient rehab and warned that further violations of her supervised release will likely result in a two-year prison sentence.

Kennan Gililland, 29, of Ola was sentenced in July 2021 to time served and placed on two years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr., who ordered her to work with the federal probation office to seek inpatient drug treatment for her role in the escape.

She pleaded guilty the previous July to two counts of aiding and abetting escape, admitting that on the night of July 29, 2019, she picked up her boyfriend, Wesley Gullett, and another man -- Christopher Sanderson, who was jailed on unrelated charges -- outside the jail and drove them about 130 miles, dropping them off north of Dover in Pope County.

Gullett, 31, of Russellville was sentenced in May 2021 to 35 years in prison for his part as the head of the violent white supremacist gang New Aryan Empire, responsible for drug trafficking and racketeering in and around Pope County until federal authorities secured indictments on 55 people in a wide-ranging investigation into drug trafficking, kidnapping and attempted murder in late 2017. In June 2021, Gullett was sentenced to an additional 18 months in prison for his part in the escape.

In December 2020, Sanderson was sentenced to 33 months for the escape, to run consecutively to a 188-month sentence he received in an unrelated drugs and firearms case that he was being held on at the time of the escape.

Gililland's attorney, Blake Hendrix of Little Rock, asked Moody to consider amending his client's terms of supervised release to place her in an inpatient treatment facility in Little Rock to get her back on track with her drug addiction recovery, which he said was progressing satisfactorily at Freedom House Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Russellville until she was discharged following completion of its 30-day program.

"I hate to speak for everybody," Hendrix said, indicating himself and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bart Dickinson, "but collectively I think everybody thinks rehab is indicated in this situation. She did 30 days inpatient and did it successfully."

But, Hendrix said, that month-long stint in rehab was not followed up by a period in chemical free living, which he said proved to be Gililland's downfall. He said a bed opening at Recovery Centers of Arkansas on Friday provided a window to get his client back into treatment away from her home county and the influences he said were there.

"Our suggestion is," he said, "don't send her back to Freedom House. She's from the Russellville area so it's sort of a bad place for her to be."

One complication, Hendrix said, was a state probation revocation order mandating that Gililland be released by the state to Freedom House provided the federal court concurred, which Moody said he could probably address.

"Our suggestion is RCA inpatient treatment followed by chem-free," he said. "Determining how long, I don't have a sense of. It's indicated by RCA or if you want to put a term on it, I don't have a sense of that."

Dickinson raised no objection to the plan.

"I'm OK but I think it's up to Ms. Gililland if she gets help or not," Dickinson said. "If the court decides to order this and keep her on release, if it doesn't work we'll be back here."

Moody told Gililland that, under U.S. sentencing statutes, he could order her to prison for two years for the offense but he agreed to try rehab one more time.

"Based on the leniency I've given you so far," he said, "I can promise you that if you don't come through this time, you're likely to spend two years in prison. ... At this point it's up to you."