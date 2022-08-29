2 wrecks on state highways kill three

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Newton County, police said.

Blake Reddell, 21, of Western Grove was traveling south on Arkansas 43 shortly before 11:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The report says he tried to negotiate a right curve and crossed the centerline, colliding with a person driving a Ford F-550.

Police said the road was dry and the weather was clear.

Two people were killed after their vehicle hit a tree Sunday morning in Sevier County, according to a crash report.

A separate report from state police said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Jansen Street. It says 39-year-old Brandon Pitts was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis south on North Fourth Street when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Pitts and the passenger, Calam Samuel, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner before 7:30 a.m., the report said. Both men were from De Queen according to the report.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, the report says.