3 agencies that investigated Little Rock’s weekend of 17 shootings will present unified case to prosecutor

LITTLE ROCK -- Authorities from three jurisdictions intend to submit a unified case file to the Pulaski County prosecutor this week covering additional charges in a rash of shootings around Little Rock and the surrounding area two weeks ago that left three people dead and four more injured, spokespeople for the agencies said.

Little Rock police officers, Pulaski County deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers have investigated the string of 17 shootings that took place on Aug. 13 and 14 as connected and hope to provide Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley with the file this week, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

So far, just one man, 31-year-old Davis Lamont Jones Jr., has been charged in the violence. He faces a capital murder charge and an attempted capital murder charge in a shooting at the Valero convenience store at 6500 Mabelvale Pike that killed 20-year-old Brandon Mackintrush and wounded 46-year-old Alexis Oliver.

That killing was the the final incident reported to be connected to the cluster of shootings, and Jones was arrested by Arkansas State Police at West Roosevelt and South State streets in Little Rock less than an hour later.

Jones is also charged in one of the nonfatal shootings, with police alleging he shot from his vehicle at another motorist near West Markham Street and Bowman Road in Little Rock.

A Freedom of Information Act request for dash camera footage of Jones' Aug. 14 arrest by state troopers and incident reports for the other nonfatal shootings investigated by state police was denied Friday, more than a week after it was submitted, with officials saying the material requested was part of an ongoing investigation.

It was not immediately clear if Jones would be charged in all of the other shootings, which include the homicides of Glean Finley, 23, on Aug. 13 at 900 South Rodney Parham Road and Dwayne Thompson, 58, on Aug. 14 near Frazier Pike and 3M Road.

Four more people were injured including three instances when someone fired on vehicles on Frazier Pike, Interstate 30 and Interstate 440, authorities have said. That's on top of the incidents where a vehicle or structure was hit but no one was injured.

Little Rock police have not named a suspect in Finley's killing, and spokesman Mark Edwards said police were waiting on the unified case file for further charges.

Pulaski County sheriff spokesman Lt. Cody Burke declined to say if Jones was a suspect in Thompson's killing, also citing the forthcoming case file.

For their part, state police were awaiting ballistic comparisons from the state crime lab and attempting to interview a witness again last week, Sadler said.

In the meantime, Jones has been held in the Pulaski County jail without bail, an online inmate roster shows.

Jones was in state prison from December 2008 to May 2013, when he was paroled, Arkansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said.

Jones was locked up after being convicted on battery and theft of property charges, court records show. He violated his parole in 2016 and went back to prison, Murphy said, but was paroled again on May 7, 2021, and had complied with the terms of his release until the weekend of the shootings.

A parole board unanimously denied Jones' request for parole in April 2019, concurring with the recommendation that his disciplinary record in prison and the seriousness of his crimes made him unfit for parole.

A year later, two board members voted in favor of Jones' parole, but four votes against it, keeping him locked up. One of the four members voting "no" again cited Jones's disciplinary record in prison, although the comments made by board members about their votes are redacted from the documents provided by Murphy.

Jones had 17 prison violations on his record from 2016 to 2019, according to information provided by Murphy, including battery and making threats to inflict injury in May 2017, four instances of being under the influence in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and several instances having or producing contraband.

Incident reports outlining the specific circumstances of the violations are considered inmate records and cannot be disclosed, Murphy said.

Finally, in April 2021, five board members unanimously voted to grant Jones parole provided he participate in an employment plan, have no contact with his victim or the victim's family and make court-ordered restitution payments, documents show. Again, the deliberations made by a board member voting in favor are redacted.