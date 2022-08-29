3-day program honors Central

A three-day program of commemorative events marking the 65th anniversary of Little Rock Central High School's desegregation by the Little Rock Nine, the first Black students to attend classes there, will be held next month.

Four of the nine Black students -- Minnijean Brown-Trickey, Ernest Green, Gloria Ray Karlmark and Terrence Roberts -- will be among the featured speakers, according to the announcement by the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site on Sunday.

The school became a symbol of resistance to desegregation in 1957, when nine Black students tried to attend classes.

At one point, President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent units of the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock and federalized the Arkansas National Guard, who escorted the nine Black students.

The commemorative events in Little Rock will include conversations on mental health and wellness, equity in education, and the criminal justice system.

"The Fifth Little Girl," written and directed by Chris James, will be performed during the program. The theatrical piece narrates the story of Sarah Collins Rudolph, a 12-year-old survivor of a 1963 Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister, Addie Mae, and three other girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala.

The play will be performed in poetic verse, with songs, followed by a post-performance discussion with the cast and Rudolph herself.

The theme of the Sept. 22–Sept. 24 events is "Silence is Not an Option."

Admission is free and open to the public.

Others who are scheduled to participate in the three-day event include Richard Broussard, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Out Rise Up; Joe Copeland, public school principal and administrator; rapper The D.O.C.; Rev. Stephon A. Ferguson, motivational performer and minister; Patricia Griffen, clinical psychologist; Leifel Jackson, Youth Mentor and founder of ROCAN Inc.; actor Brent Jennings, a 1969 graduate of Central High; Rev. Peter Johnson, who has worked with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Congress of Racial Equality and Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Mary Liuzzo Lilleboe, daughter of slain civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo and instructor for the Connecticut Center for Nonviolence; Jenn Mason, Health and Wellness Coach; Stan Mason, radio host and law enforcement officer; Joseph J Moseley II, law enforcement investigator and podcaster; and Jermall Wright, the new superintendent of the Little Rock School District.

The full event schedule and information on each session is available at go.nps.gov/chsc65th.