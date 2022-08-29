Arkansas commit Blocker moves up in ESPN rankings

Arkansas point guard commitment Layden Blocker moved up five spots in ESPN’s updated rankings for the 2023 class.

Blocker, 6-2, 180 pounds, is the No. 22 overall prospect in the nation after previously being No. 28. He moved up one spot to No. 6 nationally in the position rankings.

He is the highest-ranked 4-star prospect in the rankings, which places him just shy of 5-star status.

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi liked what he saw of Blocker this summer. He also saw room for improvement.

“When you evaluate Blocker’s game from the summer, there were some very positive takeaways and some room for more improvement,” said Biancardi, who cited statistics by Synergy. “He showed that one of his main strengths is his ability to play in the conversion game. He finished third in the EYBL 17U in transition scoring.

“He was a quality finisher at the rim. He shot 32% on limited attempts from three and his free throw was 75%.”

Biancardi noted his perimeter jumper is coming along.

“Extra practice will make it more fluid,” he said. “His decision making in ball screens needs to continue to grow. Watching film of himself in ball screens will help him read coverages better in the future. There is a lot to like about Layden Blocker’s game.”

Other 2023 prospects the Razorbacks are recruiting also saw some movement in their rankings.

Ron Holland, 6-8, 200 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, was the No. 2 power forward, No. 4 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas when he made an official visit to Arkansas in June.

He is now the No. 10 overall recruit and the No. 4 power forward nationally while remaining the No. 1 prospect in Texas.

Hollard has also made official visits to Kentucky, Memphis and UCLA. He is expected to visit Texas this weekend.

Baye Fall, 6-11, 217, of Denver Accelerated Schools, remained a 5-star prospect while being the No. 20 overall recruit nationally and the No. 3 center.

He is expected to officially visit Arkansas, Seton Hall, Rutgers and Texas in the near future.

Wesley Yates, 6-4, 215 pounds, of Beaumont (Texas) United, was rated the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 48 overall recruit nationally in late May. He is now the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 38 overall recruit in the updated rankings.

He has stated plans to make an official visit to Arkansas. Yates is expected to visit Texas this weekend.

Assane Diop, 6-10, 194, of Denver Accelerated Schools, is an ESPN 4-star, the No. 10 power forward and No. 57 overall prospect. He plans to visit the Razorbacks on Sept. 16-18.

Zayden High, 6-9, 220 pounds, of Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., is a 4-star recruit, No. 11 power forward and No. 61 overall prospect in the nation. He was the No. 7 power forward and No. 37 overall recruit in late May.

High is also expected to visit Arkansas.