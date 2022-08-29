Astros fend off Orioles after Verlander’s early exit

HOUSTON -- Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort, and the Houston Astros used five relievers to close out a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single. The Astros dropped the first two games of the weekend set after winning four in a row.

It was the shortest outing of the season for Verlander, one of the front-runners for the AL Cy Young Award.

Houston Manager Dusty Baker said Verlander was going in for imaging today, adding that he said he felt it when he went to cover first base during a rundown on a double play that ended the top of the third.

Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of last season.

"It was his calf, and that's the best of bad news," Baker said. "We're glad it wasn't anything to do with his elbow or arm or anything like that, so we will just have to wait until he has the imaging tomorrow."

The 39-year-old Verlander allowed 3 hits, struck out 6 and walked 1. The right-hander had already left the stadium before the media was allowed into the clubhouse after the game, according to team officials.

"He threw that pitch, and then, he came off the field with the third out, and he just went down the tunnel," Baker said.

Verlander threw 60 pitches, 39 for strikes. He allowed consecutive singles to Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman in the first, and then struck out the next three batters.

Houston's bullpen allowed one run and four hits over the final six innings. Former University of Arkansas pitcher Ryne Stanek (2-1) tossed a perfect seventh for the win, and Rafael Montero worked a rocky ninth for his ninth save.

ANGELS 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered, and Los Angeles beat Toronto to complete a three-game sweep.

ATHLETICS 4, YANKEES 1 Minor league call-up Adrian Martinez held New York hitless into the fifth inning and Oakland shut down the powerful Yankees for a second consecutive game.

MARINERS 4, GUARDIANS 0 Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings for Seattle, and Dylan Moore and Ty France homered as the Mariners took three of four from Cleveland.

RAYS 12, RED SOX 4 Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by beating Boston.

TIGERS 9, RANGERS 8 Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak in Detroit's victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 9, CUBS 7 Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second consecutive game, leading Milwaukee over Chicago.

CARDINALS 6, BRAVES 3 Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to send St. Louis over Atlanta. Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman also went deep for the Cardinals.

DODGERS 8, MARLINS 1 Mookie Betts homered for the third consecutive game, powering Los Angeles over Miami.

NATIONALS 3, REDS 2 Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin (5-17) ended Washington's record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory by beating Cincinnati.

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 0 Oneil Cruz, Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds all tripled and scored, and Pittsburgh's Roansy Contreras (4-4) struck out seven over five innings in a victory over Philadelphia.

ROCKIES 1, METS 0 Colorado's German Marquez (7-10) outpitched Max Scherzer (9-4), allowing one hit over seven innings and denying New York ace his 200th career win.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning, and Arizona completed a three-game sweep of Chicago.

ROYALS 15, PADRES 7 Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, sending Kansas City over San Diego.

TWINS 8, GIANTS 3 Jake Cave homered and drove in four runs, and Minnesota defeated San Francisco to finish a three-game sweep.