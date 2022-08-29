Back to the park

I can still taste the red dust of Kanis Park though my short-lived baseball career ended 40 years ago. Back then, Kanis was a centerpiece of youth baseball, a hub for recreational activity before kids on travel teams with high-priced gear were a thing.

If you drove by Kanis Park on a Saturday morning in the late 1970s, you'd see dozens of players in colorful jerseys sporting the names of sponsoring businesses. I played for Clark Employment Agency and proudly wore the team's red cap and shirt emblazoned with gold lettering.

Most of the time, we played in jeans. Some of the better players had white baseball pants and would roll around in the dust to give them the right patina.

No one wanted bright white pants to signal they didn't really play. Or worse, never had the opportunity to slide into home plate.

Team picnics happened after almost every Saturday. Parents lugged those heavy, steel-cast Coleman coolers filled with oranges and Big K colas as treats after the games. Somehow, even as kids, we knew how to peel our own oranges--whole oranges, not pre-cut slices--and we fought over the grape and strawberry sodas. The slowest kids got lemon-lime.

Kids walked the trails and played in the creeks while parents visited. All soaked in the atmosphere of a small square of nature braceleted by the noise of Interstate 630 and the quiet of neighborhoods.

Kanis Park sits on 46 acres in Little Rock's midwest. The park was built in 1969 and improved in 1979. Those dates parallel the life of my baseball mitt.

Years later, the park fell behind.

I remember driving by it on I-630 during that time and glancing toward the weed-pocked field, the cracked parking lot. I wondered why it had faltered.

Last spring, news broke that the Little Rock City Board of Directors approved a resolution allocating $1.5 million to renovate and upgrade Kanis Park. What great news.

Removing the low-water bridge and improving drainage is a huge step. Trail and entrance improvements will connect the area to the Tri-Creek Greenway--a span of trails connecting city parks in a "low stress bicycle and pedestrian corridor for transportation and recreation in underserved portions of Little Rock."

And the big news. The basketball courts under the I-630 bridge return--with lights.

All of these plans come on the heels of other recent improvements to the park including the addition of pickleball courts, a skate park, and bike path repairs. In the words of city Parks Director Leland Couch, "Kanis has become a melting pot of different user groups and it's awesome to see its transformation over the past 10 years."

The heart of a city lies in its economy. The soul of a city lies in its families. It's vital that a city the size of Little Rock invests in opportunities that benefit folks in every ZIP code, and this resolution does just that.

Kanis Park returns.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.