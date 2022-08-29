Benton County marriage licenses

Washington County
Aug. 11
Douglas Marvin Greer, 47, and Kimberly Lee Turpening, 45, both of Fayetteville
Brendan Kyle Hennelly, 33, and Concetta Maria Ferlauto, 33, both of Cincinnati
Robert Lee Jackson Jr., 50, and Anetira Deninne Williams, 45, both of Fayetteville
Dakota Eugene Johnson, 26, and Emma Teresa Nilsson, 26, both of Fayetteville
Luke Joseph Schmidt, 23, and Hannah Alizabeth Johnston, 23, both of Farmington
Michael William Schraeder, 21, and Kera Paige McCain, 22, both of Dallas
Dessa Ann Yates, 31, and Kendra Lea Moore, 30, both of West Fork
Aug. 19
William Andrew Briones, 27, and Lindsey Nicolle Allender, 27, both of Seabrook, Texas
Conner Douglas Clark, 22, and Kaitlen Marie-Matlida Velasco, 19, both of Prairie Grove
Brandon Paul Gibson, 28, and Kersten Lee Reed, 26, both of Springdale
Jerry Blake Hawkins, 27, and Sarah Kaitlynn Birchfield, 22, both of Huntsville
Landan Parker Jones, 26, Springdale, and Michaela Janell Gilbeath, 25, Fayetteville
Spencer Matthew Ligon, 23, Little Rock, and Ruohan Li, 22, Fayetteville
Carlos Redondo Gutierrez, 36, and Maria Elena Lopez, 33, both of Springdale
Juan Carlos Sanchez, 51, and Maria Isabel Gonzalez Urdaneta, 48, both of Springdale
Hunter O'Brien Syfert, 23, and Kelly Lyn High, 23, both of Farmington
Aug. 22
Brandon Trycie Witherspoon, 40, and Concevillar Yvonne Broadway, 39, both of Springdale
Derek Glenn Armer, 35, and Caitlin Marie Padilla, 38, both of Fayetteville
Liam James Carr, 24, and Mary Bowen La Tour, 25, both of Fayetteville
Adam Anthony Henry, 34, and Charlotte Leann Robertson, 33, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Arnold-Joseph Kazery, 47, and Karen Judith Pocius, 43, both of Springdale
Endo Kumtak, 49, and Lolita Milne, 50, both of Fayetteville
Salvador Ovidio Mendoza Mancia, 42, and Norma Elizabeth Duarte Valles, 42, both of Springdale
Domingo Osorio Gopar, 44, and Yolanda Lopez Ramirez, 42, both of Springdale
Landon Elliott Pilcher, 29, and Maggie Lynn Guthrie, 32, both of Fayetteville
Kevin Antonio Ramirez Orellana, 23, and Maria De Jesus Rodriguez Hernandez, 24, both of Springdale
Jessie James Arthur Slavens, 24, and Kelsey Ann Young, 22, both of West Fork
Aug. 23
Austin Cole Crawford, 21, and Starla Roxanne Mize, 30, both of Cane Hill
Jeffrey Thomas England, 49, and Kelly Duwan Shell, 47, both of Fayetteville
Garrett Wayne Luginbuel, 21, and Emmaleigh Aislinn Phillips, 20, both of Prairie Grove
Joe Clifton Reynolds, 22, Fayetteville, and Emma Blakely Dalby, 22, North Little Rock
Robert Geofery Weil, 49, and Courtney Elise Starnes, 33, both of Elkins
Aug. 24
Benjamin Gibbs Jackson, 24, and Zoe Siobhan Garza-Melton, 24, both of Fayetteville
Alfred Muller, 42, and Parul Tokobea, 31, both of Springdale
Brandon Tyler Pense, 23, and Madison Taylor Riley, 23, both of Fayetteville