Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 15

Acambaro

406 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: No signs at bar handwashing sink. Eggs stored on top shelf above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator and walk-in cooler. Salsa in large container in refrigerator is being kept at 47 degrees, salsa in prep table near bar being kept at 62 degrees. Items beneath prep table, in refrigerator and in walk-in cooler not marked with date prepared or opened.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Packages of beef thawing on prep top, and fish thawing in bucket of room temperature water in sink. Grease build-up on wall and surrounding surfaces near grill and fryer.

Airship Coffee Bar

1000 S.E. Fifth St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: Restroom lacking hand wash signage.

Noncritical violations: No test strips available.

Burger King

2354 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee broke down boxes and did not wash hands or change gloves when returning to food preparation. Hand washing required between task changes. Employee handled the tongs used for raw hamburger and did not wash hands or change gloves prior to working with tongs used for ready-to-eat foods. Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink with dishes in it is not strong enough. Left side of the ice cream hopper is not holding ice cream at 41 degrees or below. Product temperature is 55 degrees. Cut tomatoes held at room temperature marked with a time that exceeds four hours.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths is not strong enough. No concentration registering on test strip. Should be 200ppm. Food debris and disposable glove in the drain of the three-compartment sink. Water leak in the drain of the prep sink by the front. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer. Water leak around the sprinkler. Water dripping on product cases when in defrost mode. Do not store open cases under leaking areas. Repeat violation. Permit posted is expired. Permit fee has not been paid. Pay permit fee within 10 business days.

Domino's

2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple flies throughout kitchen area.

Noncritical violations: Floor under shelves in ware wash area have an accumulation of food and food residue.

Friendship Pediatric Services

212 S. Lincoln St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Menu lacks consumer advisory. New menus have been ordered.

Noncritical violations: None

Spud Doctors

4506 S.W. Fieldstone Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Quat sanitizer over 400 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Leak at three-compartment sink faucet.

White Oak Station

1140 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No water at the handwashing sink in the women's bathroom. No handwashing signage in the bathrooms. Box of Mucinex expired 3/22 and can of Beanee Weenies expired on 1/3/2022 for retail sale. Items removed from retail. Banana cream pie date marked to use by 8-24-2022 and chocolate cream pie date marked to use by 8-26-2022 prepared at the Pinnacle location. No test strips. Debris under the shelving in the kitchen and storage room. Ice building up in the walk-in cooler dripping on boxes, bags and floor.

Aug. 16

Casa Castillo

148 Seba Road, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired Aug. 31, 2020.

Curry Point

2505A S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple food containers in the walk-in cooler and in the dry storage area had plastic containers with no handles stored in them. One freezer has duct tape holding together the lid.

Hapa's Hawaiian Restaurant

105 S. Third St., Rogers

Critical violations: Grilled chicken being held at 122 degrees. Hot items shall be held at a temperature of 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Harps Food Deli-Bakery

916 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: No hand towels provided at hand washing sinks in deli.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps Food Store

916 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Cart blocking handwashing sink in meat department.

Noncritical violations: None

Punjabi Kitchen

1411 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Spoons with copper handles were stored in contact with foods in the prep tables and items in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Items in the walk-in cooler and prep table were not date-marked. Bags of potatoes stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Boxes of to-go containers and bags of clean linens were stored on the floor. Single-use metal cans and plastic bottles and containers were used to store food and spices. The new walk-in freezer has a large amount of frost and ice buildup.

Salvation Army

3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple live bugs in food storage area.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No chlorine test strips.

So Chill Eat

1004 S. Mount Olive St., Suite N, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Broth is not at 135 degrees. Reheat broth to 165 degrees prior to placing in hot holding. Food in the sushi cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Cream in the servers back drink station is not at 41 degrees or below. Food in the front cooler at the host area is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Chicken, raw shell eggs, rice noodles stored above the load line/chill line despite the note reminding employees to not store food too high in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Taco Bell

1775 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit was not posted in customer view.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1409 Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of cups stored on the floor.

White Oak Moark

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Chicken wing in hot hold unit at 113 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of packaged tobacco products were stored above cans of beans and some single-use plastics. Facility lacks probe thermometer for checking cooking/reheating temperatures.

Aug. 17

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Spice containers are being refilled with other spices and reused. Walls and outside of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grime.

El Bohemio

308 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cold water only in the kitchen hand washing sink. Pan of raw chicken stored on shelf above ground beef. Multiple foods (salsa, cheese, meats, vegetables) are not marked in the walk-in cooler with their open/prepped date or their discard date.

Gravette Nutrition

127 Main St. S.E, Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Almond milk at 46 degrees and opened can of raspberries at 46 degrees in the refrigerator. Posted permit expired on April 30, 2022.

Hibachi Grill & Buffet

102 S. 21st St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two dead roaches on the floor between ice machine near storage and walk -in units. Large 20 pounds or more bulk bags of sugar stored on the floor in large storage room on SW side of kitchen.

Java Dudes Coffee Company

718 N. Second St., Suite 104, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged cakes and parfaits in front self-service cold unit not properly labeled. Posted permit expired,

Mojito's

2300 Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand drying towels available at handwashing sink to right side of kitchen near dish area, hand drying towels also not available at both bar handwashing sinks. Taco meat prepared day before cooled to 49 degrees and shredded chicken prepared day before cooled to 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Using large pans to cool chicken and beef in walk-in cooler, containers too large to cool center of food properly. Trash receptacles not covered in restroom. Permit expired June 2022

Wok N Roll Hibachi

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dishes are not being sanitized after cleaning. Container of rice stored on food truck floor.

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips not available. Permit expired.

Aug. 18

Brain Freeze Sno & Whips

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No permit posted.

Chick-fil-A

4893 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Crabby's Seafood Bar And Grill

1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: Egg flat stored on top of diced tomatoes in walk-in cooler. Noodles being held at 46 degrees in refrigerator, cheese being held at 51 degrees in chef drawer. Consumer advisory asterisk not highlighting menu items of animal-derived foods requiring disclosure. Squeeze bottles in grill area with oil, vinegar, and sauces not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Interior of the keg coolers at the bar have standing beer or liquid in the bottom.

Flavors Indian Cuisine

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: Crock of vegetable biryani was 124 degrees. Three ants observed in rice flour.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate provided. Cardboard being used to line shelves. Food debris, grime and crumbs on equipment fronts, under equipment and on walls in food preparation and storage areas. Permit expired 06/30/2021.

Kum & Go

200 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Hand sink nearest turbo chef ovens out of paper towels. Multiple cans of food items damaged.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items (pico de gallo at 46 degrees, diced tomatoes at 46 degrees, sour cream at 49 degrees, chicken nugget at 50 degrees and cheese at 50 degrees) in front cold hold unit were above 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Little Caesar's Pizza

206 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple employees prepping food without an effective hair restraint. Floor and wall around three-compartment sink have an accumulation of trash and food residue. Shelf for clean dishes has an accumulation of dust. Leak at three-compartment sink faucet. Three sets of light bulbs with no protective shielding.

Mai Chinese Food Trailer

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit was expired.

Mama Fu's Asian House

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Chlorine test strips expired 2021.

Papa Mike's

2 Kingsdale Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired June 30, 2022 and is not in customer view.

Aug. 19

Bright Harbor School

1002 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips have expired. Facility lacks chlorine test strips. Accumulation of food residue at bottom of upright cooler.

Greer Lingle Middle School

901 N. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Milk cooler nearest handsink holding items at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Seal on milk cooler nearest hand sink damaged so that lid does not properly close. Floor tiles under and around storeroom freezers broken and cracked.

Legacy Nutrition

1026 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Banana bread, cupcakes and scones were prepared in a private home and offered for sale without the appropriate labeling and packaging. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. To-go containers stored on the floor. Facility opened prior to getting the opening permit.

Mr. Noodle

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Pork sitting for three hours on table at 109 degrees. Bacon in small refrigerator at 48 degrees and alfredo sauce at 44 degrees in white refrigerator. Broccoli at 68 degrees, onions at 73 degrees and chopped chicken at 75 degrees on shelving and counter.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Chicken thawing on the counter. Some of the refrigerators lack thermometers.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 15 -- Saigan Boba LLC, 1240 W. Olive St., Rogers

Aug. 16 -- Super 8, 509 Hospitality Lane, Lowell; Tree House, 510 S. Main St., Bentonville; TXAR House, 300 S. First St., Rogers

Aug. 17 -- Billie V. Hall Senior Center, 1878 Limekiln Road, Gravette; Glasgow's Cafe, 411 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Record Downtown, 104 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Rogers Headstart ARKST Center, 1305 N. Arkansas St., Rogers

Aug. 18 -- Culver's, 4204 W. New Hope Road, Rogers; King Burrito, 2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St., Rogers; Souls Harbor of Rogers, Inc., 1206 N. Second St., Rogers

Aug. 19 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 2205 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Eureka Pizza, 2119 W. Walnut St., Suite B, Rogers; Joe Mathias Elementary, 1609 N. 24th St., Rogers; Kum & Go, 104 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Trickdilly (Incubator), 2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville; Wendy's, 221 Slack St., Pea Ridge