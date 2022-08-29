Cancel culture, part II

We try not to scold here. It's not good for holding readers' attention on a daily basis. After all, how many people still look forward to The New York Times' editorials? The only time somebody wants to hear the voice of God, we've been told, is when it's God.

There have been too many you-kids-get-off-my- lawn moments in the College Loan Forgiveness Debate. But there are a few things that might still need to be said, or just asked, if only to get them on the record. No standing in the door, shaking our fists, wearing black socks and sandals, we promise.

This from one wire report on President Biden's idea to forgive $10,000 (at least) in student loans for most who still have them: "The specter of heavy debt will still loom over current high school seniors--and everyone after them--since the debt cancellation applies only to those who took out federal student loans before July 1 . . . ."

Really?

Does anybody really believe this is the last debt cancellation of student debt? No, no. This is a new baseline for canceling student debt. Remember, this is government. It is expert in knowing how to spend your money. Any politician who wants only, say, another $5,000 in loan forgiveness would be accused of being half the progressive that Joe Biden is.

And there are a number of politicians in Congress--think Elizabeth Warren--who are already on the record saying that $10K isn't enough.

We suspect there are many young people in high school who don't begrudge their older siblings this debt forgiveness. Because they think that they'll get theirs. Eventually.

President Biden's critics, in both parties, say there is still an underlying problem: the cost of college itself. And, they say, debt forgiveness won't help.

Won't help? We suspicion it will make matters worse. What keeps colleges from raising costs yet again, and again? After all, it's going on the national credit card, right? The kids will be okay with higher tuition, given that they probably won't have to pay for it. Not directly. And when they do pay for it, indirectly, it will be with the help of all other Americans, many of whom didn't even go to college.

And the spiral continues: As one person noted in our story in Friday's paper, this round of debt forgiveness might actually inspire young people to take out even more loans in the future, with the expectation that the next president will write off some of the cost, and colleges can continue to raise pricing, etc. etc.

This is not a recipe for responsible borrowing, on anybody's part.

But then, who looks to the federal government of the United States as an example of responsible borrowing? The national debt approaches $31 trillion. There is little wonder why.