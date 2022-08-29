COLLEGE SOCCER: Razorbacks win home-opener against Arkansas State

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three different Razorbacks found the back of the net and the University of Arkansas defeated Arkansas State University 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in the team's home opener at Razorback Field.

Arkansas (2-1) outshot the Red Wolves 29-6 overall, and 15-5 on goal. Arkansas also had 15 corner kicks, while Arkansas State had zero.

Despite getting the win, Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said he wants to see his team improve.

"We'll need to watch video and figure out what we did well," Hale said. "There's some things we need to clean up and fix. We'll just do what we do every game and take some confidence from some stuff and try to grow from some others."

It was the second time the Razorbacks and Red Wolves have met in soccer. Arkansas won the inaugural matchup between the teams March 20, 2021 in Jonesboro, 2-1. On Sunday, a crowd of 1,578 piled into the Razorback Field stands to watch the match.

Anna Podojil scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute, sinking a penalty kick goal into the bottom right of the net to put Arkansas ahead 1-0.

The Razorbacks went ahead 2-0 right before the half when redshirt junior Shana Flynn, a UCLA transfer, scored her first career goal, a kick into the bottom left of the goal during the 44th minute.

At the break, Hale said he wanted to see his team play harder and clean up its corner kicks. After 11 previous unsuccessful attempts, Arkansas got its first corner kick conversion of the match when Ava Tankersley found the top left of the goal with a headshot in the 57th minute. It was her first score of the season and put Arkansas ahead 3-0.

"During our practice this week it was crucial not to interfere with the goalie, but like kind of get in her way a little bit," Tankersley said of the play. "If I pressed too much up on her then they would call a foul, so I just kind of did what I did in practice and just jumped to make it hard for her. And it paid off because it hit my head and went in."

Arkansas tacked on another goal in the 68th minute via an own goal as a pass from Podojil attempted to connect with Taylor Berman, but found the shin of an ASU defender and went past goalkeeper Olivia Luther. Tankersley said she thought both goals were a reflection of the team playing harder.

"We scored two goals right off the bat, one was a set-piece goal and then one was a hard running in the box," she said. "And we got a lucky deflection into the net. I definitely think we picked it up in the second half."

The Red Wolves avoided getting shut out when Sydoney Clark scored a goal in the 89th minute.

"It's just so nice to be home," Tankersley said. "All the traveling was fun, but being back in front of our home crowd and our stadium was super nice and super fun."

DePaul was scheduled to be the Razorbacks' first home game on Aug. 21, but covid-19 complications within the Blue Demons' program caused that game to be canceled.

"It's awesome," Hale said of playing in front of Razorback fans again. "We had two teams cancel that were supposed to play here so it was great to be back home."

Van Fitch and Bryana Hunter, who both started in Arkansas' season opener at Saint Louis, did not play. It was the second game in a row in which both missed due to injury.

"I'll have to talk with the medical staff to see where it is," Hale said. "But we should be getting Hunter back at some point."

Arkansas will welcome a pair of teams from Michigan this week, hosting Western Michigan on Thursday and Michigan State on Sunday.