District fair tradition carries on for 83rd year

A southeast Arkansas tradition that seemed in jeopardy of being canceled will, in fact, go on for the 83rd year.

Organizers of the Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show have announced the event at Pine Bluff's Hestand Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2, with a carnival and midway by El Dorado's Johnson Brothers to come Oct. 12-15.

Greg Bolin, president of the South Arkansas Livestock Association, said last week the organization had a goal of raising $25,000 to keep the fair going, adding a lack of state funding which had been commonplace in past years made things tough. A piece of state legislation in 2021 removed construction and premium funding for fairs, but Bolin said the state did receive a one-time $30,000 to make up for losses and a $40,000 biennial payment in construction money due to the effects of covid-19.

The association then received a boost in the form of $10,000 from Go Forward Pine Bluff, bringing the total in donations for the fair to $14,000.

"We just felt like, when we were at $14,000, the momentum we had, me and other board members felt like we were going to make it," Bolin said Sunday. "We were optimistic. When you get a good shot in the arm like we did from Go Forward Pine Bluff, that just always helps any kind of fundraising deal."

Although the association is still short of its goal, the donation from Go Forward is "almost like" an incentive for other groups or businesses to give, Bolin added. The 2021 event was spared from the proverbial chopping block after Simmons Bank gave $25,000 last August, a month after it announced the fair would be canceled.

"It makes it easier to raise money when money comes in like that," he said. "I'm not saying they wouldn't have given us money."

The 2022 district fair, which welcomes entrants from about 19 counties, will kick off with the showing of cattle, sheep and rabbits on Sept. 30, continue with swine and poultry shows on Oct. 1 and finish with dairy goats on Oct. 2. Unlike in past years, no rodeo or parade will be held in conjunction with the fair.

Bolin said, however, the Arkansas High School Rodeo will be held at Hestand Stadium in October (dates to be announced), and admission will be free to everyone.

Having a carnival the same week as the fair in a more traditional manner has been hard to do in the past two years, given the effects of the pandemic, Bolin said.

"Those carnivals didn't operate during that time, either. The carnivals needed to go where they could make some money and recover their losses," he explained.

Donors for the 2022 fair include: Go Forward Pine Bluff, Planters Cotton Oil Mill, Central Moloney, Stone Bank, Grant County Fair Association, an anonymous donor, Cleveland County Fair Board, Ag Heritage Farm Credit, Greenway Equipment, Connect Bank, Relyance Bank, Faulkner County Fair Board Alliance, the city of White Hall and Simmons Bank.

Bolin is hopeful state funding will be restored when the Arkansas Legislature convenes in 2023, adding fairs promote agriculture and encourage livestock owners to show their animals.

"It's something that's been an American tradition," he said. "Here at the Southeast District show, we're not as agriculture-based as we used to be [in this part of Arkansas], but I think it's still important for us to do. Our facilities have been out there for a long time, but we still have some of the best livestock show facilities in the state."