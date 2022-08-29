EDITORIAL: Time capsules

As lingering drought continues to impact much of the globe, receding waters give up their secrets.

The continental United States, Europe, China and Africa have been hit especially hard this summer. As a result, bodies of water from the Nevada desert to the Iberian peninsula are revealing some interesting time capsules: human remains in Lake Mead, detailed dinosaur tracks in Texas, the Spanish Stonehenge and sunken Nazi warships in the Danube.

We'll start close to home: Dinosaur tracks are common enough around Glen Rose, Texas, about 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth, that the local state park is named Dinosaur Valley. Now, Paluxy River's dry bed has temporarily revealed yet more tracks in the park.

The latest belong to Acrocanthosaurus, a 15-foot-tall, seven-ton beauty that resembles a cross between a T-Rex and a velociraptor from "Jurassic Park." The prints, deep and detailed down to the toenails, are believed to be 113 million years old.

Further west, discoveries are more somber. Five sets of human remains, previously submerged, have been found since May in receding Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir, just outside Las Vegas. One set of remains was discovered inside a newly exposed 50-gallon drum and belongs to a gunshot victim believed to have been murdered anywhere from the mid-1970s to the early '80s, authorities say. Even the police are conceding the likelihood of a mob hit. Another set of remains is believed to belong to a man thought to have drowned in the lake in 2002.

And earlier this year in northwest Spain, a shrinking Alto Lindoso reservoir revealed a ghost town. The old village of Aceredo, submerged at the reservoir's creation in 1992, has been reintroduced to the Iberian landscape near the border with Portugal.

A little southeast, the Spanish Stonehenge, discovered in 1926, has been unveiled for a second time in the aftermath of the Valdecanas reservoir shrinking to 28 percent capacity. Some scientists say the Iberian peninsula is at its driest level in 1,200 years.

In China, the formidable Yangtze River is suffering from drought and extreme heat, which have lowered it enough to expose three ancient Buddhist statues. The statues are believed to be around 600 years old, Ming dynasty, and sit atop a rock outcropping normally submerged by the river.

And in Europe, the Danube has given up its own relics. Dozens of scuttled Nazi warships have been exposed, more than 20 in Serbia. The ships were part of the Nazis' Black Sea fleet and scuttled--with explosives still aboard--by the Soviet army in 1944.

Dinosaurs, mob hits and ghost towns . . . What might otherwise pass as an ideal movie night represent instead the latest historical snapshots now being exposed by receding waters.