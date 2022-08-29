Fayetteville School Board hopes to sell Adult Education Center in November





FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board hopes to select a buyer for its Adult Education Center, formerly the Jefferson Elementary School, by November.

Deputy Superintendent Megan Duncan presented a proposed timeline for the sale of the building during Thursday's school board meeting.

Board members voted 6-1 last month to sell the building. Board member Keaton Smith, who advocated keeping the building and turning it into a middle or junior high magnate school, voted against the sale.

Board members also discussed a possible resolution to prioritize buyers who would keep the character of the building or give it a community use.

Jefferson was appraised at $1.3 million in 2021 and $1.9 million in 2022, Duncan reported in July. The 41,886-square-foot school was built in 1930 and was closed in May 2006. It sits on 4 acres.

The school's 324 students were given the option of attending Washington or Owl Creek elementary schools. It has been used as an adult education center since.

The board plans to meet with city officials during a Zoom work session Sept. 7 to discuss development efforts in south Fayetteville and the bond efforts the city is planning, Duncan said.

School administrators have chosen David Erstine of CBRE to serve as real estate agent for the building, Duncan said. The board will be able to work with Erstine to create a listing based on the feedback and information they receive from the city, she said. They will also be able to discuss putting together a wish list for what they would like in a potential buyer, she said.

The listing will hopefully be approved at the Sept. 22 School Board meeting, so the building can be posted for potential buyers, Duncan said. Erstine will provide tours of the building and collect proposals, Duncan said.

During a work session before the Nov. 17 School Board meeting, Erstine will present proposals from perspective buyers to the board members, Duncan said. The board will have the chance to select a buyer and vote on their choice during the board meeting, she said.

The School Board doesn't intend to define what the building becomes or be too restrictive with the offering, but it does have the opportunity to be thoughtful and careful about the decisions it makes, said board President Nika Waitsman.

"We have an opportunity to be thoughtful about it and take into consideration what the city hopes to do with that part of town," she said.

School attorney Mary Claire Hyatt said the board isn't required to choose the highest offer, but it is required to select a fair market offer. She suggested the board use a resolution to outline how it will prioritize offers. For example, the board could decide it would like to prioritize a buyer that plans to renovate the building or a nonprofit buyer, she said. That resolution would show the board's reason for accepting a lower offer, she said.

The resolution would allow the School Board to make a responsible decision, but wouldn't be a "super restrictive" process for buyers, she said.

Superintendent John L Colbert will update the board with plans on where the adult education center will be moved at the September meeting, Waitsman said.

Other options

The School Board explored the option of keeping the building and converting it into a elementary, middle or junior high during their July and August meetings, but concluded it wouldn't be cost effective.

Converting the building into a prekindergarten through fourth-grade elementary school would cost an estimated $17.8 million, Duncan said. The building would provide 19 classrooms and could serve up to 300 students, she said. It would need renovation to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and to create a larger kitchen, offices for nurses and counselors and a teacher workroom.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recommends new elementary schools serve a minimum of 500 students and have at least 56,594 square feet, Duncan said. A new elementary school built of that size would cost an estimated $22.8 million, she said.

A cost breakdown shows restoring Jefferson to serve 300 students would cost about $59,500 per student, compared to $45,500 per student to build a school serving 500 students.

The division also recommends new elementary schools have a minimum of 13 acres, while the Jefferson sits on 4 acres, Duncan said. Parking, safe areas for bus drop-off and pickup and walkability are also issues, she said.

The former Jefferson Elementary School is being used as the Fayetteville School District's Adult Education Center. The school board hopes to list the building for sale next month and select a proposal by November. (Janelle Jessen/NWA Democrat-Gazette).





