Homecoming fun for UW’s Powell

FAYETTEVILLE — Ella May Powell celebrated her return to Fayetteville with Washington teammates Saturday evening as the Huskies shook off an opening-set loss to take down the University of Arkansas volleyball team in Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks knocked off the No. 8 Huskies on Friday evening in four sets, but Powell and Washington left Northwest Arkansas with a 3-1 win and a split of the twinbill.

Despite being more than 2,000 miles from home, Powell, now a senior, has managed to call Seattle home.

“It’s been amazing,” Powell said. “It’s a lot different than home, but I’ve grown to enjoy it and have a bigger appreciation for what home is to me. But it’s always great to go new places, see new things. I’ve really enjoyed my time in Seattle.” She wants to go play volleyball professionally after college, so Powell may get to experience some new surroundings soon. But for now, she’s concentrating on the present.

The 6-0 setter dished out a match-high 54 assists to go with 11 digs in front of friends and family to help the Huskies get the win after falling in four sets to the Razorbacks on Friday.

She admitted to being emotional when Washington Coach Keegan Cook told her last spring that she would get the chance to play in Fayetteville, after spending her post-high school years in the Pacific Northwest.

“I was crying knowing my team was going to be able to go and see my home,” Powell said. “It’s just meant the world to me. He tried for five years to get this scheduled. It’s good thing we had one more year because we made it work. He surprised me and let me know this was gonna happen.

“Seattle’s far away, so it was great for friends and family to get to see me. Just for me to be able to be here and my team to be able to experience this with me was special.” She chose to go to Seattle after an outstanding career at Fayetteville High School. Powell led the Lady Bulldogs to three consecutive Class 7A state titles and was twice named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. She also earned Under Armour/AVCA first team high school All-American honors as a senior.

Cook wants to enjoy every bit of time Powell will be part of his team.

“I’d never thought I’d be so thankful for the covid year as I am to have one more ride with her,” Cook said. “I’m not saying goodbye quite yet. It’ll be a hard senior night.” Powell’s standout career has already included three All-American honors by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

She’s also earned Pac-12 Conference Setter of the Year honors twice.

Cook acknowledged it’s hard to put her career into words at times.

“They get to a certain level when you try and articulate it, the words don’t come as easily,” Cook said. “So the less you say, sometimes is more. What a journey she’s taken us on. What a growth she’s had and the heights she’s taken us on.” Powell said her team was more solid all around on Saturday.

“We did not win the serve and pass battle [on Friday] and our outside hitters were having trouble finding their shots,” Powell said. “So that was our main focus. Win the serve and pass battle, which I think we did, especially in those last three sets, giving our outsides a little bit more time a little bit more space to make those plays.”



