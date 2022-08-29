• Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said she's worried that the Federal Reserve will tip the U.S. economy into a recession and there's "nothing in [Fed chairman] Jerome Powell's tool bag" that deals with supply-chain issues and rising energy costs.

• Sharon Bear, public information officer for the Modesto, Calif., Police Department, said three people were arrested for failure to disperse after objects were thrown from crowds and a fire was started during a "straight pride" event outside a Planned Parenthood facility.

• Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, said in a statement that the nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners is pushing a discount on National Cinema Day as "a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this [record-breaking] summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet."

• Marcie Gaylor, volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, said about four girls from two troops created a petition asking the Auburn, Ala., school board to modify the school system's dress code because students "struggle with finding appropriate clothes to wear."

• Shannon Selby said her 2-year-old cousin, who died after hiding under a bathroom sink during a house fire in Florissant, Mo., loved digging in the dirt and "was always ready to give hugs."

• Frank Sims, Fisk University board chairman, will serve as acting president while a committee conducts a search for a permanent replacement after the historically Black institution in Nashville parted ways with its president of less than two years, according to a statement.

• Nattaya Phayarat, an award-winning artist and carving instructor, said she will "be happy if I can help them understand how fascinating" a traditional Thai art form using specially designed knives to carve fruit can be.

• Joseph DeLoach of West Palm Beach, Fla., is among a group of blind veterans set to attend the Artemis I launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

• Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was among Republicans called out via the White House's Twitter account for criticizing President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, noting that the congresswoman "had $183,504 in PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans forgiven."