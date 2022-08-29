Leadership class tours medical center

The 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff Class toured Jefferson Regional Medical Center and heard a presentation about poverty during the August “Health and Human Services” tour.

A program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, the class had lunch at JRMC, according to the Chamber news release.

After a welcome from Brian Thomas, JRMC chief executive officer, the class learned more about the hospital’s recent employee engagement survey numbers, the hospital’s practice network and the Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center located in the Professional Building.

After touring both the breast and wellness centers, class members were able to “play surgeon” with the Mako SmartRobotics system for total knee replacements. The program is being used locally by JRMC orthopedic surgeon Dr. Roy Burrell.

Also during the August session, the Leadership Pine Bluff class members explored the topic of poverty with Monieca West of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

The class took part in activities helping them to look at poverty through a different lens, allowing them to better address poverty in their own communities as leaders, according to the newsletter.



