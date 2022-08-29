A cheap political ploy

No state income tax. Woo hoo! Sounds great, doesn't it? Well, it's supposed to. Do not be suckered into supporting this.

It accomplishes two things: One, it cons the gullible and uninformed out of their vote, and two, it shifts the tax burden from corporations (you remember them; they make large campaign donations to buy influence in government) and the rich to working middle-class Arkansans.

You will note the people pushing state income-tax elimination never say a word about sales tax, property tax, state fees, etc. It costs money to run the government; if you reduce revenue from one source, you must increase it from somewhere else. Don't fall for this cheap political ploy. Ask your friends and family in states that don't have state income tax about their other taxes and fees.

Remember, when a politician says they are going to do something for you, watch your backside; they're about to build a shoe shop in it. Do your research on this, and please, vote, vote, vote.

KENNY WALSH

Camden

Looks suspicious ...

Re Student-loan forgiveness, if: 1. 57 percent of Americans disapprove of the president, 2. Biden forgives $300 billion in loans to 40 million Americans, and 3. this is done about two months before the election.

Then: What do you call this? (Hint: a five-letter word starting with B.)

ERWIN HOEFT

Hot Springs Village

Will reap what's sown

Words have consequences. The Republican Party is under the control of the ultimate RINO, former President Donald Trump, whose election victory in 2016 was more of a fluke than a mandate from the electorate. Americans are witnessing a social phenomenon very similar to the rise of Adolf Hitler in Germany. The words that are sowed into the wind will produce the harvest of a destructive tornado.

JOHN ROACH

Yellville

Tail wagging the dog

It seems that in the current political climate the fringe elements of both parties are the tail wagging the dog. I hope the dog eats its tail and becomes a Doberman that defends the Constitution of the United States and the rights of all of its citizens!

SHERRI HEARN

Little Rock