Little Rock Zoo reaccredited for another five years

The Little Rock Zoo has been reaccredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the zoo announced on Monday.





The decision by the association's accreditation commission means the zoo, which has maintained accreditation since 2001, will retain its status for another five years, according to a news release.





The accreditation commission met in Baltimore to assess applicants like the Little Rock Zoo, according to the release, which called that process the "most rigorous" in the industry.





"Accredited organizations adhere to the highest standards for animal welfare and conservation, and the accreditation process also investigates the overall health of an organization," the release said. "Less than 10% of all zoological facilities in the U.S. are accredited by [the Association of Zoos and Aquariums]."





The release said the accreditation process for the Little Rock Zoo was delayed for a year because of covid-19 — it was originally up for accreditation in 2021.





Zoo Director Susan Altrui said in a statement, "We are proud to be a part of this exceptional group of zoological facilities that work every day to save wildlife and provide incredible experiences for families."