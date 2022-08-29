Man linked to kidnapping, attempted rape at Little Rock store sentenced to 25 years.

Someday, she'll wear what she wants to wear.

Someday, she'll go where she wants to go.

Someday, she won't be afraid every time she sees a man.

Someday, she'll feel safe.

And now she can feel that day coming, a 28-year-old Little Rock woman said Friday after watching Darrell Cortez Johnson, the man who attacked her at work, sentenced to 25 years in prison, a month after he was convicted of kidnapping and attempted rape at a non-jury trial. He faced a potential life sentence on the charges, a Class Y and a Class A felony.

"I don't want to be by myself. It's very scary," she said, describing how she quit her job after the attack and mostly stays home. "I'm trapped in a nightmare that never ends."

Questioned at Friday's sentencing hearing for Johnson, the woman told deputy prosecutor Beth Kanopsic that she wonders how someone could do that to her or anyone.

"Why me? Why anybody? Why hurt anybody like this" she asked, saying sometimes she'll see a man and think her tormentor "is coming back to finish what he started."

"I want to wear skirts again. I want to be happy. I want to be me," she said.

Police say the woman, a clerk at the Dollar Plus Market at 9023 Geyer Springs Rd., was alone in the store on Sept. 7, 2019, when she opened the door early for a regular customer.

The man brought a beer to the counter, then called her "delicious," before turning and locking the front door. The man took off his pants and walked toward her as the woman pressed the emergency alarm button, which didn't work, court filings show.

The man then grabbed at her, trying to pull up her skirt as she struggled to free herself. She was able to pull away, get the door unlocked and run next door to call police. Her attacker was gone when officers arrived, but the store owner was able to give detectives the man's address and provide security video of the attack.

Once the woman picked Johnson's photograph out of a police lineup, he was arrested on a warrant two weeks later.

Johnson, who turns 32 next Wednesday, was known to police for mostly nuisance arrests, like trespassing, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Johnson had no felony convictions, although he had been arrested about six months before the rape attempt, rambling and apparently intoxicated with cocaine in his pocket, court records show.

Johnson also has a long history of mental-health issues, dating back to when he was 14. He's been prescribed mood stabilizers and antipsychotics before but state doctors who conducted a mental evaluation found no mental illness, diagnosing him instead with a problem with hallucinogenic drugs like PCP or ketamine, according to court records.

Friday, Johnson did not arrive quietly, interrupting Circuit Judge Karen Whatley as she was conducting another hearing when bailiffs brought him into court. And he did not go quietly either after Whatley told him he was getting a 25-year term.

In between, he sang a verse from Michael Jackson's Beat It, complained that he had not been allowed to represent himself, and repeatedly tried to get the judge to look at documentation about his mental health, papers the judge said repeatedly over the course of the proceedings that she had reviewed, ones that his lawyer, Joe Don Winningham, had just introduced for Friday's proceeding.

He even called the judge "sweetheart," for which he was rebuked. Both Winningham and Whatley had to repeatedly tell the chattering Johnson to stop interrupting them.

Johnson asked the judge to let him go, saying he would still be exposed to illegal drugs in prison.

"It would only tempt me and the devil would win," he said, promising to stay on his prescription medication regime even without his mother making him. "Trouble is very easy to get into when I'm not on them."

If he was released on probation, Johnson said he'd avoid hard drugs and stick to only using marijuana, which he said he needed to help calm him.