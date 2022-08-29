MASTER CLASS: One-trick ponies’ goal-setting habits lead to unbalanced, pain-prone bodies





Goal prioritization is an ever-evolving component of exercise prescription. Just as in medicine, the prescription needs to match the desired health outcome.

A physician generally wouldn't prescribe a medication to treat hypertension for a patient who has an ideal blood pressure of 120/80, and the aims of an exercise program are no different. This week, I'll discuss some ways to "pulse check" a program's goal priorities to make sure they match up. And I'll share an exercise that's perfect for someone with the goal of shoulder stabilization.

People like to do things they are skilled in. This is a fact of life that has proved itself to me throughout my life, personally and in business. Having high self-efficacy for a given activity generally leads to higher performance, which results in recognition. The recognition might be extrinsic (financial, social praise) or intrinsic (satisfaction). But either way, recognition feels good, and so people strive to re-create the conditions that created it.

This recognition feedback loop is relevant because it can create imbalances in behavior, particularly in health behavior.

For example, a skilled runner might receive recognition by achieving fast finishes in races. The same runner might enjoy the health benefits of running (weight management, lower blood pressure, reduced cholesterol, etc.). These are all positive outcomes. But what about other important health outcomes?

Running will not generally help one develop shoulder stability or strength — real concerns for desk workers. Running does not generally improve flexibility, a significant factor in back health. In fact, one could argue that running without stretching reduces flexibility.

This is why exercise program balance is important, and one's goals must be adjusted to avoid becoming a one trick pony. I would recommend the runner do routine stretching and also upper body training. I might even suggest they cut back on their mileage to avoid musculoskeletal injury and overtraining.

This is what program balance is all about, and it's why goal prioritization needs to evolve as one's condition changes in response to the stimuli introduced.

This week's exercise is a perfect program addition for a runner who needs to improve shoulder stability and strength. The Shoulder A-Raise will challenge the rotator cuff and rear deltoid muscles in a controlled and safe fashion.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/829master/]





1. Select a very light pair of dumbbells and adjust an incline bench to 45 degrees.

2. Position yourself face down on the incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand.

3. Keeping your arms straight, press the dumbbells diagonally backward until they are past your torso. In this position, your torso and arms form a capital letter A.

4. Pause here for a second, then slowly lower back to the starting position.

5. Perform two sets of 12 repetitions.

This is a great exercise for those looking to build shoulder strength without lifting heavy weights or raising any weight overhead. It's safe, effective and helps to build the rotator cuff for long-term stability. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



